The Perfect Springtime Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here – pastel hues, rainy days turning sunny, florals, reaching for your favorite dress again, and the promise of new beginnings. The best way to celebrate is to watch movies that encapsulate the best parts of spring. From stories of change and love to visuals of nature and pastel colors, here are seven movies that capture the essence of spring to help you get excited for the new season ahead!

Legally Blonde (2001)

Available to stream on Peacock

The ultimate fun, colorful, “good for her” movie overflowing with Y2K spring and summer outfit inspiration. Elle’s determination and personal growth are the perfect motivators for a spring reset and welcoming change this season.

Emma (2020)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel by the same name, Emma stars some of my favorite actors, Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, alongside Mia Goth and Josh O’Connor. Like any good Jane Austen adaptation, it includes stunning shots of the countryside, drama, and a love confession or two. The over-the-top bonnets in the picnic scene and Emma’s gorgeous Regency-era costumes adorned with ribbons and ruffles are my personal spring fashion inspo.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Available to stream on HBO Max

One of my favorite films of all time, My Neighbor Totoro, follows two sisters as they befriend a magical and adorable forest spirit named Totoro. The shots of the forest’s rich greenery evoke the vibrancy of a blooming spring, and it’s charmingly nostalgic and heartwarming.

27 Dresses (2008)

Available to stream on Disney+

Jane, played by Katherine Heigl, loves being a bridesmaid, but longs for a fairytale wedding of her own. When her sister gets engaged to the man she’s secretly in love with, Jane has to learn to love herself and move on, but instead finds love where she least expects it. The two romantic leads have the best slow burn, and it’s the perfect feel-good Y2K rom-com. The Benny and the Jets bar sequence literally lives in my head rent-free.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Available to buy/rent

A little more serious and historical than some of the movies on this list, but Sofia Coppola’s biopic of the famous French queen is still a visually delicious film with a killer soundtrack (Aphex Twin, The Cure, and The Strokes all make an appearance). The film’s iconic scene of Marie indulging in candy-colored shoes and pastel sweets to Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy” will definitely make you want to do some spring shopping and baking.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Available to stream on Hulu

Another Studio Ghibli classic, Howl’s Moving Castle, centers around a young girl, Sophie, cursed by an evil witch, who befriends a mysterious sorcerer, Howl. The enchanting animation is accompanied by a beautiful string score, making for the perfect whimsical spring watch.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Available to stream on Disney+

Nothing says the start of a new season of life like teenager Mia Thermopolis finding out she’s the princess of Genovia. And who doesn’t love a good makeover sequence? Mia’s ups and downs of adjusting to royal life make for a charming rom-com, and it remains a beloved classic for every girl who grew up on Disney Channel.

As the days get longer and the world outside our windows starts to bloom, these films are the perfect way to ease into spring and celebrate all the wonderful changes it brings. Happy watching and happy spring!