The Life of the Party Doesn’t Always Have to be Outside

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

School can be stressful, especially at the beginning of this new semester. We all want to lock in and have our priorities straight— which is a great thing! But, it can put a lot of pressure on us which is why we look forward to the weekend.

We have all these plans throughout the week to help us get through it, but by the time the weekend comes around, we all may be a little burnt out. It can seem like a lot of effort to get up, get ready, socialize for hours on end, and make it home by 2 am— 1 am if you’re lucky. What some people don’t realize though is that the cycle of stress and burnout repeats itself if that is what a weekly routine looks like. So let’s look at a few things we can do to have a good, fun time with our people without the stress or effort of going out.

1. Movie/Game night

I haven’t had the time to binge watch anything since I started college because most of my time is consumed with the workload. So, binge watching a series, a franchise of movies, or some random YouTube videos with my friends fills that void for me. It’s fun to talk about things other than the pressures that are on at school. It’s also fun to play a few games— whether it be a board game, or my personal favorite “question game.” This game is kind of like “Truth-or-Dare” but without the “Dare.” It opens up the space to talk about anything!

2. Potluck/Cooking/Baking

Where I am from, the best way to bond with people is through food. Gather all of your friends to make a cute family dinner or to bake your favorite treats! You could also make it a little game by having food contests like cake decorating or other things of that nature. It could also be fun to make food from home! Especially if you and your friends come from different cultural backgrounds, it can be a good way to show each other a delicious piece of where you are from!

3. Create traditions with your friends

With the chaos that college is, it’s always healthy to have something to ground you. It’s also really easy to feel alone in a place that can be new for you. That’s why I think creating small little traditions with your friends is a great way to keep your spirits up and have a good time, despite everything else that’s going on. Whether it be a Friday night family dinner or playing in the snow every time there is snowfall, creating these little traditions with your friends can make college feel a little more like home. It helps you create a comfortable environment where you have a place to thrive and have people cheering you on while you do so.

4. Fashion show

The best part about going out is getting ready in my opinion. Having a fashion show or a little “try-on” party makes getting all dressed up more fun without having to socialize with other people when you’re going out. Trying on your best fits for your friends and having your moment with music playing in the background can be more fun than you think! You can even swap clothes with your friends to see what they would look like in your shoes… literally!

The “college life” can be chalked up to a lot of cliches like going out to frat houses and staying up all night partying. But that’s not all that college is cut out to be. It’s also about finding what you actually enjoy doing and who you like doing those things with. If going out every weekend floats your boat, by all means! But, if you find that those kinds of things aren’t your scene, I hope this list helps you to realize that the life of the party doesn’t always have to be outside.