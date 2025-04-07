The Importance Of Creating Your Own Space In College And How To Do That

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Creating a space where you can freely express yourself and who you are can be more helpful than you think while you’re on your college journey. When given the opportunity to be around people who relate to you and being able to celebrate who you are can help you find a sense of belonging. As a Pacific Islander all the way on the East Coast, I wasn’t prepared for my college to not have a group, or an “org” as they call it at Emerson, that could help me find that sense of belonging.

When you’re unable to have that space for yourself, it can be pretty hard to deal with the knowledge that you don’t have a community on campus, especially with college on top of that. It can be pretty discouraging for you to continue your college journey at that specific campus if you don’t feel like you belong, so here are a few ways that you can create your own space:

Finding the people that will listen

Although not all of our friends are from our same backgrounds, having an open ear and open mind to what we have to say about where we’re from and who we are can help tremendously. The friends that I have found at Emerson have filled that void of a lack of community in my heart. Although I don’t have an org on campus that’s focused on Pacific Islander students, I know that my friends will always have that same sense of focus for me whenever I want to talk about where I come from and the things that matter to me.

Finding a good study spot

As silly as it sounds, finding a good study spot can also help you create your own space. Considering how competitive college can be, we tend to get caught up in all of the chaos. But, when you find a nice spot for yourself to study, read, or just relax can help you get that sense of yourself back.

Finding a good outlet

Finding a good outlet can also help. My outlet is writing—whether it’s for many orgs on campus, a personal motive, or Her Campus! My writing is the way I can express myself—my way of saying what I have to say when my verbal words don’t do me justice. When you find that outlet for yourself, whether it be writing, music, walking, retail therapy, whatever it may be, it can help you find that sense of peace and belonging.

Wherever you are in your college journey, it’s still so important to remember to take care of yourself and your space, because they’ll pay you back in full when it counts. This is the importance of creating your own space on campus.