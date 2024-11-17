The dos and don’ts of hosting Friendsgiving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

Hosting your first Friendsgiving can be nerve-wracking—we’re here to help.

You just invited all of your friends to your place for your first Friendsgiving. This is amazing! But you don’t know how to plan it—what to cook, how to plan. That’s okay. We’ve got you covered.

Do: consider a potluck structure

So many people have different types of food restrictions, whether that’s an allergy, ARFID, an intolerance, or otherwise. A smart and fun move is encouraging your guests to bring their own food and any treats for the group they’d like. Also, consider making sweet treats or savory dishes for everyone —nobody wants to feel left out during a warm time like Friendsgiving. A potluck can showcase the diverse dishes of your guests and maybe even encourage you to try something new.

Don’t: forget to plan until the last minute

Waiting until the last minute to plan for an event like Friendsgiving will only cause stress. Everyone’s dealing with midterms or finals, work, and personal lives, so this should feel like a fun night with your closest friends—not something to worry about.

Do: set the vibes

You never know what music you might need for Friendsgiving until you hear tavern music. Somehow it encapsulates the vibe perfectly in ways you wouldn’t have thought before, it’s unexplainable. If you’re not into that medieval vibe, create a group Spotify playlist for your friends to add their favorites to and put it on shuffle throughout the night. For real, though, try the tavern music. It works.

Light your best candles, add some throw blankets to the couch, and set the table. Create as cozy of an environment as possible. A personal favorite candle is Stonewall Home’s Cashmere. It’s perfection.

Don’t: have an empty itinerary

While a meal by itself can be enjoyable, you can elevate the night by adding a game or activity to your itinerary. Murder mystery nights let your guests enjoy a meal and play a character while bonding with one another. A great choice of murder mystery is called Dragatha Christie, in which you all play iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queens like Alyssa Edwards, Bob the Drag Queen, and more. Dragatha Christie can be found locally at Trident Booksellers.

Not in the mood for a murder mystery? Consider low-energy crafts, like old-school hand turkeys, or low-energy activities, like puzzles, to make all of your inner children feel that familiar festive joy.

Do: baked goods

You finally have an occasion to bake for…but what do you bake? Basic dishes like chocolate chip cookies, brownies, or a simple chocolate or vanilla cake can be tasty and accessible. If you want to do something more seasonally appropriate, Stonewall Kitchen has plenty of mixes and recipes that fit the bill, like apple cider doughnuts, old fashioned gingerbread cake, or chocolate peppermint brownies.

Don’t: set a (too) strict timeline

Definitely set boundaries with how long you want the event to last, but don’t keep checking your watch. Let the evening flow smoothly, but make sure you are comfortable. Having many guests in your space can be worrisome, so do wellness checks on yourself periodically if needed, sit back, and relax. With that said, harsh pivoting from activity to activity can be jarring and make your guests feel on edge.

Friendsgiving is a time to let your friends know how much you care. In the whirlwind that is life, it’s crucial to spend quality time with your people that you’ll look back on fondly. Above all, make sure that you are living in the moment with the people you love, have a good meal, and relax.