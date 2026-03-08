Ten Queer Shows and Movies to Watch After ‘Heated Rivalry’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Annie Ferguson

Heated Rivalry has taken the world by storm. If you haven’t heard of it yet, I simply do not believe you. With an expected wait time of almost 2 years for the next season of this widely beloved show, viewers are looking for new stories to fall in love with in the meantime.

Heated Rivalry’s groundbreaking success is reflective of a uniquely special piece of media. Reveling in both overt sexuality and tender romance, the show provides a nuanced love story centered in something mainstream media lacks — queer joy. Celebrating queer joy, in any form, is vital in order to elevate LGBTQIA+ voices. Though Heated Rivalry provides queer representation in spades, my biggest takeaway was a pure and honest display of queer happiness. Here are 10 movie and T.V. show recommendations that celebrate queerness with nothing less than joy.

1. Young Royals

Young Royals is currently streaming on Netflix. This 3 season show features a tender love story between a Swedish Prince and his fellow student. The show explores Prince Wilhelm’s coming-of-age journey, ultimately ending with a heartfelt and hopeful finale.

2. Boots

Now streaming on Netflix, Boots is a comedic drama based on Greg Cope’s memoir The Pink Marine, which examines a queer man’s experience in an entirely hostile environment. Cameron Cope, a closeted gay teen in 1990, joins the marines. An exploration of masculinity and sexuality, Boots revels in the impossibility of joy and pride surfacing in the least likely of locations.

3. Anything’s Possible

This 2022 Gen-Z coming-of-age romantic comedy follows Kelsey, a transgender high school girl, navigating the social pressure of teenage life. Anything’s Possible is nothing less than a joyous celebration of queer youth.

4. Heartstopper

A story that contains sweetness in multitudes, Netflix’s Heartstopper features two young teens, Nick and Charlie, as they learn what it means to love. This high school coming of age is an unfiltered celebration of young queer individuals.

5. The L Word

The L Word follows a group of eccentric lesbian and bisexual women in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Posing unique societal challenges and tumultuous relationships, The L Word is a trailblazer for queer women representation.

6. Red, White, and Royal Blue

Following Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the U.S., and Britain’s Prince Henry, this film centers on a secret budding romance between the most unlikely of people. Charismatic, funny, and at turns emotional, Red, White, and Royal Blue is exactly what to watch to feel inspired and wholly content.

7. Imagine Me & You

One of the only sapphic romances to end happily from the early 2000’s, Imagine Me & You shows the courage required to make your life your own. The immediate attraction between our leading ladies sparks into something greater than themselves, ultimately becoming a feel-good sapphic romance for the ages.

8. But I’m a Cheerleader

This cult-classic satirical romance follows Megan Bloomfield, a teenage girl who has been sent to conversion therapy by her parents. While there, Megan will learn how to live unapologetically. Poking fun at heteronormativity and gender roles, But I’m a Cheerleader is the only movie featuring RuPaul that has brought me to tears.

9. Wildhood

In a life centered with pain and loss, Wildhood shows how expression and identity can provide clarity to the most adrift of people. After two brothers (Link and Travis) flee their abusive father, they set out across Nova Scotia on a mission to connect with Link’s native Mi’kmaw heritage. Link meets Pasmay, a man confident in his identity and culture, and the two set out on a journey to find the love and connection they’ve each been missing.

10. Moonlight

Filmatic masterpiece, critically acclaimed, and Oscar winning movie, Moonlight, is a required watch for all. Though the road taken to queer joy is less than forgiving, Moonlight is the kind of movie that makes you understand exactly why seeing happy queer individuals on our screens matters.

Though beautiful and important queer media without happy endings exist (and outnumber the happy ending works in spades), shining light on queer joy will always make an innumerable impact on the lives of LGBTQIA+ people. An impact that breaks the internet and leaves us all waiting at the cottage for more.