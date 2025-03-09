Take A Trip To Planned Parenthood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

I had never been tested for STIs or STDs before March 3rd, 2025 even though it would have been a good idea for me to visit the clinic a while ago. But, I scheduled my appointment online, proud of myself for prioritizing my health. It felt like a very adult thing to do.

According to a Girls United Essence article from May 2024, 20% of GenZ and Millenials are opting out of STI/STD testing. The country-wide rates of sexually transmitted infections and diseases have been at the highest rates for six consecutive years and the author of this article, D’Shonda Brown, claims that price and time are deterrents for people to drop into the clinic. They also state that 80% of sexual screening clinics have reduced their hours or have shut down altogether in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of this on top of the overall shift in lawmaking that has scaled back interventions when it comes to preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections and diseases has exacerbated the problem (Brown, 2024).

I was scared to stop by Planned Parenthood myself. There is so much uncertainty and fear that comes with medical testing, not to mention, I’m afraid of needles. Yet, it is and always has been important to prioritize your sexual health and take advantage of the resources that may not be available to others around the country. Living in Massachusetts, I have the privilege of accessing this testing at a clinic only twenty minutes from my house, with no need to cross state borders or pay out of pocket. So, it felt like a responsibility and a necessity. What’s scarier than having to draw blood is having a disease/infection without your knowledge. My choice to get tested was an act of ownership over my body and even, depending on how you look at it, an act of self care.

I had no idea what would happen when I stepped through those doors. A peer of mine warned me there might be protestors out front waving big signs and shouting at me. They also mentioned that if I was lucky, I would see rushees from Boston University frats counter-protesting those who preached about how anti-reproductive health they are. I didn’t see either of these things but I was still surprised when I entered the building and had to go through security as though I was about to board an international flight. My bag was searched, I stepped through a metal detector, and the security guard confirmed that I had an appointment. Although I was shocked and saddened that these precautions needed to be taken just so I could go to the doctor’s office, the man at the desk could tell I was nervous and was very kind and welcoming. Immediately, I felt safe inside the building and I entered without being harassed. Luckily.

After I was buzzed into the main lobby, I checked in at a different desk, confirming all of my information on forms and signing papers that confirmed why I was there: to receive a full panel STI/STD screening. This was followed by several minutes of waiting in the lobby, small plastic cases of condoms, and mini packages of saltine crackers on every end table. I watched HGTV and anxiously tapped my foot against the carpeted ground until a nurse called my name.

Every room I was led into after that required a tap from an ID card the practitioners had clipped to their scrubs. The nurse practitioner was super kind and calming. She asked me all the necessary questions: Do you have any symptoms? Do you use protection during sex? Have any of your partners contracted an STI/STD that you know of? etc. and assured me that if I was uncomfortable answering any of the questions just say so and we would move on.

I requested a full panel of screenings meaning I was going to be tested for HIV, HPV, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Herpes Simplex Virus (type 1 and type 2), Hepatitis B and C, and Chlamydia. Some of these viruses or infections are tested through blood samples and others require a swab in the areas where you have sex. Patients administer the swab test themselves, which I did in the privacy of the exam room before a different nurse came in to take my blood samples. This was the most difficult part for me because, again, I’m afraid of needles. But despite my nerves, the nurse was talking to me the whole time. I assumed she was close in age with me so we discussed roommates and movies and the results of the 2025 Oscars which had aired the night prior. Before I knew it, she had taken two vials of my blood without issue and I was free to go. I went out the way I came in, a cotton ball and bandaid bunched up beneath the sleeve of my coat. I was proud of myself for going and suddenly it all felt so normal, just your average trip to the doctor.

I was only in the clinic for an hour and the testing itself went by fast. I’m incredibly lucky that I faced no restrictions when booking my appointment, attending my appointment, and receiving my test results. I live and attend school in a state that aims to protect my right and the rights of others to be able to do this and that is something that should not be taken from anyone. If you are in a state where STI/STD is accessible, I implore you to book an appointment and take a trip to the clinic. This is not only an act of prioritizing your sexual health but it is an act of answer seeking that gives ownership to you and your body.

Brown, D’Shonda. “Here’s Why Nearly 20% of Gen-Z and Millennials Aren’t Getting STD and STI Testing.” Girls United, 1 May 2024, girlsunited.essence.com/feedback/news/gen-z-millennials-sti-testing/.