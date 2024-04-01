Support Survivors During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

The end of Women’s History Month ushers in Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. Despite the dreariness of April showers, this month is all about empowerment and support.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be a survivor of something so heinous,” said eloquently by Samentha Moore.

According to RAINN, a survivor is someone who has recovered from sexual assault, which is a long and complex process. While some identify with the term “victim,” being called a survivor is most commonly preferred because of its empowering recognition of the healing process.

Sexual assault is far too common and it isn’t talked about often enough. During this Sexual Assault Awareness Month, do your part to raise awareness about sexual assault and empower others.

How did Sexual Assault Awareness Month come to be?

During the Civil Rights Movement, activists began discussing sexual assault and domestic violence as well as the intersectionality between race-based and gender-based violence.

In 1971, the first rape crisis center opened in San Francisco. Seven years later, San Francisco hosted Take Back the Night, a campaign to protest the fear women experienced in public at night.

Activists continued to advocate for sexual assault survivors and legislation to protect them. In 1993, the Violence Against Women Act was passed to legally protect survivors of sexual violence.

After decades of advocating for sexual assault survivors, April was designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month in 2001 and has been a month dedicated to uplifting survivors since.

Why does Sexual Assault Awareness Month matter?

Sexual assault impacts everyone. Sexual assault impacts the survivor as well as the people in their life. Everyone is impacted by sexual assault and may not even realize it.

An American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Out of 1,000 perpetrators, only 25 of them will be persecuted, according to RAINN.

The commonality of sexual assault is often overlooked. Awareness of sexual assault, its impact and its commonality is the first step in preventing sexual assault.

How can you support survivors this Sexual Assault Awareness Month?

First and foremost, increase your awareness. Making sure you’re thoroughly educated about the commonality and impacts of sexual assault is extremely important. That way, you are prepared to educate others, if needed.

There are many online resources that explore the scope of sexual assault and all forms of sexual violence. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) has statistics, legal information, and facts about sexual assault. RAINN’s Speakers Bureau can connect you and the organizations you’re involved in with a sexual assault survivor dedicated to sharing their story and educating people on sexual assault.

To support the work of RAINN and other organizations, make a donation. Organizations that support sexual assault survivors face funding cuts nearly every year. They rely on donations to continue to provide lifesaving and life changing services to sexual assault survivors. Consider making a donation to RAINN. To support local organizations, donate to RESPOND, Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Somerville, or the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC).

If you’re looking to support sexual assault survivors firsthand, volunteer at shelters and for sexual assault hotlines or participate in the BARCC Walk for Change. Every year, BARCC hosts a Walk for Change as a way to end sexual violence. At Constitution Beach in East Boston, spend April 21st with a community dedicated to ending sexual violence. Participants receive a free t-shirt and can enjoy games and food trucks after the walk.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for support. You are not alone. You are believed and loved.

Sexual Assault Awareness month is an integral time to support survivors. Outside of this month, support and believe survivors every day.