5 Important Things I Think All Women Should Hear

Whether people realize it or not, being a woman today can be stressful. Having to navigate life while facing stereotypes and biases against us that make it very evident how cruel the world can be. Despite historically being treated as less than, women are strong and continue to raise the bar for generations to come. For this women’s history month, I want to uplift girls and women. Here are five things I think all women should hear.

Be yourself

In a world where everyone has an opinion on what you do, the best option is to just be yourself. Growing up, it’s easy to want to fit in and be like everyone else, but I promise staying true to yourself will keep your inner child healed and happy. Being yourself exudes confidence, which is the key to success. Being unique and staying true to yourself is a radical act of self-love and empowerment that enables you to shine brightly like the star that you are.

Be kind to yourself

In addition to being yourself, being kind to yourself is equally as important. Women are often subjected to harsh beauty standards and are constantly compared to the next person, and it’s not fair. Unrealistic ideals of beauty create pressure for girls and women of all ages. You can’t be too big or too small. You have to look young when you’re old. Worrying about things like if your butt is big enough and the right shape or if your breasts are the perfect size and more plagues our society. These are all beauty standards that weren’t created by women, so why go out of your way to cater to what someone else wants? There is no right way to be beautiful, and I think all women need to hear that. Self-love is the best love.

Don’t let anyone tear you down

The only opinions about yourself are the ones that come from you. Who cares what anyone else thinks? People who are constantly trying to make you feel bad about yourself are only insecure about themself, so never take it to heart. Your self-worth and confidence are essential for your happiness. Never let a man—or anyone—steal your happiness from you.

Keep breaking barriers

Historically, women may have been treated unfairly, but are strong and resilient and will continue to break barriers. Gender biases, discrimination, and fear are all things that can shy women away from excelling in their field of work or going for male-dominated occupations, but women need to keep their heads up high because they are powerful and strong. Shoutout to women in STEM fields, as the amount of women working in these occupations increased 31% from 2011 to 2021. Shoutout to all the working mothers out there who continue to put in hard work while raising children. Shoutout to all my scholars out there getting degrees, as the proportion of women with college degrees has almost quadrupled since 1970. Shoutout to the almost 10 million businesses women own, and kudos to all of us as women for working hard every day.

You’re the prize

In all aspects of life, you are the prize. In relationships, don’t let your significant other make you feel like you have to work for their attention because if they do, run and never look back. They’re not going to suddenly wake up one day and realize how amazing you are, so don’t waste your time chasing anyone. This goes for anyone you meet. If someone isn’t respecting you, walk away. Your life isn’t about anyone else but you, so live for yourself and honor yourself, queen.