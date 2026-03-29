Spring Activity Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is on the horizon, even though it feels like this winter is going to last forever. Fear not because these activities will fully get you into the spring spirit!

Have an indoor picnic

Who says picnics have to be outside? Grab a blanket, some pillows, a few yummy snacks, and watch a movie or do a fun craft! Invite friends or make this a cute little solo date with yourself!

Go to the movies

If you’re at the Boston campus, then head over to the AMC down the street and watch a movie! There’s a student discount if you go before 4pm. Just show them your student ID at the box office.

Bookstore crawl

There are so many amazing bookstores in Boston, and this activity is a book lover’s heaven! Start at Brattle, which is one of the oldest used bookstores in the U.S. and browse their collections of rare books. While you’re there, pop into George Howell coffee for a warm drink. Then, head over to Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, an absolutely adorable bookstore that radiates spring energy! Cross through the Boston Public Garden onto Newbury St and make your way over to Posman Books and window shop their cool books and trinkets. After that walk down the street and finish your bookstore crawl at Trident Booksellers & Cafe! They have such a great cozy atmosphere, and you can grab dinner at the cafe while you admire your haul of books and baubles that you undoubtedly purchased along the way.

See a play

If you’re a theatre lover then this activity will definitely make you forget that it’s still snowing out. While plays are often quite pricey, Emerson’s Colonial theatre and the Citizens Opera House offer student discounts on rush day tickets, or you can support the other talented students at Emerson and see a student run show, which are most of the time free!

Host a craft night

Grab your friends, put on some good music, and craft! Do some coloring, make vision boards to manifest your best life, create charm bracelets, or weave up beautiful flower crowns for the perfect spring vibes.

Visit a museum

Enjoy art and history by walking through some of Boston’s many museums such as the ICA, The Museum of Fine Arts, or the Isabella Gardner museum. Students get free or discounted admission!

See a Red Sox game

Baseball season begins in April, so now is the perfect time to go see a game! Even if you don’t understand a thing about baseball, go for the frozen lemonade and the buzzing energy that is sure to get you in the spring spirit.

Visit a farmers market

Lastly, go to a farmers’ market! There are many that pop up around Boston all of the time, and it’s such a nice experience. You get fresh air, good energy, and you’re supporting local businesses. Your bank account might be drained, but it’s worth it!

Thank you for reading, and I hope you have the best spring ever!