Soak Up The Rest of the Season by Falling for these Vintage Autumn Tunes

Halloween has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that autumn isn’t still in full swing! Although I’m not quite ready to trade in my pumpkin spice for a peppermint mocha, I do find myself craving the warmth of seasonal music. When it comes to seasonal songs, holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride” and “Winter Wonderland” usually come to mind first, but autumn actually has an impressive share of music dedicated to the season as well. Most autumn songs find their place in the vocal jazz genre of the 1930s through the 1960s, and are just as nostalgic and warm as their holiday counterparts.

My first discovery of comforting playlists with hours upon hours of vintage autumn-themed songs led to a shock that this type of seasonal music isn’t as commercially known. With lyrics about changing leaves and seasonal memories, creating my own vintage autumn playlists was an instant game-changer for the way I bask in my most favorite time of year. These tracks evoke a warm feeling of autumnal nostalgia I don’t quite get from anything else.

Maybe you’re familiar with the well-known song “Autumn Leaves,” which was popularized by Nat King Cole in 1955, but this genre is expansive, with a plethora of lesser-known autumnal songs that perfectly capture the reflective feelings that fall so often brings.

Thus, I present to you the playlist that blasts through my headphones from the moment I hear the first leaf crunch under my feet in September, to the moment it becomes socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music.