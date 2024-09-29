The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many argue that the oversexualization of women in film is unnecessary to the plot and often used as a cliche attention grabber. However, when do these erotic scenes become imperative for the story?

The recent movie by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance, relies primarily on creative decisions that some could argue are used for comedic relief. The film uses scenes that highlight the importance of the theme at hand, yet the satire is so obvious, it could be deemed comical. During a recent showing at AMC theaters, audience members laughed as they watched one of the protagonists lead aerobics classes with the specific shots being overly sexualized. Although these scenes gathered an amusing response, they influenced and progressed the story in ways the lack of these scenes could not.

The actresses provided a wonderful performance that helped the audience better step into their characters to understand the story at hand. Representing the stigmatization of women aging and the constant societal pressure to fit public standards, this film perfectly encapsulated the human psyche as a result of the demand for beauty.

Without the so-called “sexual scenes” that delved into the beauty of the female body, most viewers wouldn’t truly grasp the compulsion the protagonists are suffering with. This theme coincided with the film’s use of body horror, to extensively represent the anecdote of “aging gracefully”.

The protagonists’ conflict lies in their need for perfection, which the audience can see emotionally evolves into personal quarrel and entitlement. The actor’s daring nudity and powerful portrayal of metamorphosis, perfectly adds to the intense story at hand.

How the sexual content of these characters is indispensable to advance the plot, is with the comparisons seen both from the audience and the characters themselves. As we know a main theme is how aging can affect us emotionally and physically, the actors display a wonderful portrayal of emotional distraught as well as physical changes. Without the obvious contrasts of the older and younger character, as represented in a sexual manner, we wouldn’t truly grasp how the drastic changes in appearance and physical sensations are causing the protagonists to act the way they do.

Despite the varied reactions of audience members, including laughter at the transitional scenes of profound close up shots and expression of admiration for the acting, it is safe to conclude that these “superfluous” shots truly added to the narrative.

For those who can stomach this body horror film, it aims to offer an enlightening viewing experience depicting feminism in an escalating hysterical manner.