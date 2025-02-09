Review of the Valentine’s Day Thriller, “Heart Eyes”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

Director Josh Ruben presents a horrific side of Valentine’s Day through the movie Heart Eyes, which came out on February 7, 2025, starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding. I have always been a lover of horror movies, and this one was no different—though, I did have a few notes.

First off, I feel like the “Valentine’s Day” theme is a little overdone—whether it be in regular romance movies, rom-coms, and now, horror movies. I know it’s fitting for the holiday that’s just around the corner, but I still think there are so many other themes to consider that would make a lot more sense given the plot of the movie. Though, I will say, the movie’s take on Valentine’s Day is what made it stand out and have its own thing, however because of its overdone theme and a few cheesy moments, I thought it was a little corny.

Not to give any spoilers away, but I thought that the killer was really underwhelming and a little out of place. You would never guess who the man behind the mask of Heart Eyes was, and I think that’s what didn’t make it for me. I like to see the dots connect as the movie goes on, but they just weren’t connecting at all.

Despite all of that, the movie did have its moments of glory. The plot twists and funny moments really helped to keep me engaged and entertained. For example, the male love interest, Jay, tells Ally, the female love interest, that he wouldn’t fight back against the killer because his muscles “weren’t made for violence—they’re for cuddling.” Moments like these made the movie flow really well, and I really enjoyed the many things going on throughout. Some might think that with everything, it can be a little messy, but I thought it all fell into place.

I also really enjoyed the casting. I haven’t seen Olivia Holt that much since her time on DisneyXD hit Kickin’ It, and I’m so glad to see she’s still making her moves, especially to start off this new year. Her co-star, Mason Gooding, was a familiar face to me because of his time in the Scream movies. This pairing of actors was unexpected but extremely entertaining. I always think it’s such a full circle moment when Disney actors get out of their Disney bubble and act in things that they feel showcases their talent in a new way—and this Valentine’s slasher movie was definitely new.

When I watch horror movies, I really look for that jump-scare factor, and Heart Eyes definitely had it. I was jumping in my seat more than I was sitting in it when something happened on the big screen.

If I had to give this movie a rating on Letterboxd, I would definitely give it a 3.4/5. I enjoyed it a lot! I definitely recommend it if you’re looking for a movie-dinner date this Valentine’s Day. It fits the theme of the holiday of love while also adding its own twist on it. Like blood. And gore. And jump scares that make you fly out of your seat. Happy Valentine’s Day!