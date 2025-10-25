Ranking Demi Lovato’s Discography

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Demi Lovato is no stranger to the music industry. Having released her first album in 2007 and her newest this past month, she’s grown and shared her journey with listeners for the last eighteen years. As a long time fan, here is my ranking of her albums.

Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over (2021)

After careful consideration, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over has solidified itself as my favorite. Personally, this album came out at a time in my life when my freshman year of college didn’t go as I expected, and I was unsure about the future. This album reminded me that new beginnings exist, and it doesn’t have to be a bad thing. On the fan level, this album came after Demi’s near fatal overdose. Having this album as her journey before, during, and after that moment was something special and powerful to witness.

To name a few of my favorites from the album: “Anyone,” The Art of Starting Over, Lonely People, and Carefully are definitely go-tos. All the songs that include features are phenomenal, including Met Him Last Night (ft. Ariana Grande), Easy (ft. Noah Cyrus), and My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (ft. Saweetie).

Tell Me You Love Me (2017)

Tell Me You Love Me is not only a powerful title, but features hits such as “Sorry Not Sorry” and of course, “Tell Me You Love Me.” The titular song happens to be my favorite from the album, along with the music video, which is a cinematic masterpiece. Overall, her vocals are insane in this album and she includes delicious tracks like “Sexy Dirty Love” and “Ruin The Friendship.”

Besides the few already mentioned, additional favorites include “Concentrate,” “Hitchhiker,” and “Instruction.” Tell Me You Love Me is an album of passion, trust, and love.

Here We Go Again (2009)

A pop-rock album, Demi sings mostly of heartbreak, with a few tender songs in the mix. Here We Go Again ranks third for me because of its spunk. She details falling in love as something soft and lulling, and calling out an ex for their bad behavior with no remorse. Though her second album, she retains the craft of storytelling in each of her songs.

Favorites from this album are: “U Got Nothin’ On Me,” “Falling Over Me,” “Everything You’re Not,” and “World Of Chances.”

It’s Not That Deep (2025)

Demi Lovato’s recent album, It’s Not That Deep, is definitely made for the club. She created something mostly fun and light, which coincides with the title she chose. This album is a sonic shift from a rock turn after years of pop. This album is special because she’s at a vastly different point in her life than in previous albums. She’s grown a lot, is truly happy, and married. It feels like she can now be authentically free in her creativity.

Since this album just came out, my current favorites are: “Here All Night,” “Kiss,” “Say It,” “Sorry To Myself,” “Before I Knew You,” and the beautifully haunting “Ghost.”

Confident (2015)

As of this month, this album is now 10 years old! It’s a crazy thing to think about. This is another album where I felt Demi’s vocals were especially strong. The title of the album is also the title of the leading track. Demi knows how to make an entrance, and embody one’s best self without shame. This album includes the sexy “Cool for the Summer,” which was the buzz of the summer for good reason.

Confident holds one of my heartbreaking favorites, “Stone Cold.” She recalls a relationship in which she stayed too long, just for her partner to remain the same in “For You.” A beautiful song outlining the ‘for better or worse’ tradition in “Yes,” and a powerful tragedy in “Father.”

Demi (2013)

For her self-titled album, Demi brought a synth twist to her music. The debut single was “Heart Attack,” in which she tries to get a boy’s attention despite being scared of love in the past. I distinctly remember listening to this album on repeat while at my dad’s work on the weekends. Demi came at a time where you really just had to be there, as the rumor mill was working over time. Specifically, it was claimed that “Something That We’re Not” was about Niall Horan. The tea was steeping.

Personal favorites from her self-titled album include: “Nightingale,” “Two Pieces,” “Without The Love,” and “Made In The USA.”

Don’t Forget (2008)

Demi Lovato’s debut album Don’t Forget was released in September of 2008. A few months before her musical debut, Camp Rock had premiered and Sonny with a Chance was in development. This album had the most rock sound compared to what the rest of her discography would sound like (until 2022). The Jonas Brothers featured on one of her songs vocally, and they assisted her in the creation of the album. Per the rock element, this album was upbeat, spunky, and fun. As far as debut albums go, I think she did an amazing job.

My favorites from her debut are: “Get Back,” “Party,” “Don’t Forget,” “La La Land,” and “Two Worlds Collide.”

Unbroken (2011)

Two years after releasing Here We Go Again, Lovato created an album that was a little more mature. Some of the songs detailed partying, and addressed more personal topics. At this point in her life, she had revealed that she had been struggling with her mental health. Unbroken features her classic “Give Your Heart a Break,” accompanied by a behind the scenes look at the making of the music video. In addition, one of her most inspiring songs “Skyscraper” was found to be relatable, though devastating.

A few of my favorites include: “Fix a Heart,” “Lightweight,” “My Love Is Like a Star,” and “Who’s That Boy.”

Holy Fvck (2022)

Holy Fvck gets the bottom spot only because hard rock is something I cannot do. I listened to the album when it came out, I love the messaging and intention, however the style is just not my cup of tea. Her re-releasing of a few songs in her earlier discography as rock in Revamped was more my speed. I did like how she decided to go back to her rock roots in full force. While I don’t listen to it often, I still have my favorites.

My Holy Fvck favorites: “29,” “CITY OF ANGELS,” and “4 EVER 4 ME.”

Sorting through her discography was no easy feat! I am endlessly proud of her, and look forward to her future albums.