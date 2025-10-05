Pumpkin Spice & Greek Life: Celebrating 10 Years of Scream Queens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crisp air, the crunch of red and yellow leaves, going apple picking. These are the few components associated with the fall season. For me, the beginning of fall means: Glen Powell, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, and Nick Jonas. Each name brings recognition of a specific project, but for me, they make up the cast of the satirical slasher Scream Queens

It’s been 10 years since the Ryan Murphy show aired on Fox. Taking place at the fictional Wallace University, members of Kappa Kappa Tau (KKT) are stalked by a serial killer on campus, years after an incident from 1995 at Kappa House. Grace (Skyler Samuels), Zayday (Keke Palmer), and Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) are part of KKT; Grace and Zayday want to create a new Kappa away from hazing and murder. Chanel, chapter president, wants to survive the year without getting killed and keep Kappa free of “fatties and ethnics”.

Scream Queens has its comical points, poking fun at how extreme, obnoxious, and exclusionary Greek life can be. It holds iconic moments that have stood the test of time, such as, the pumpkin spice latte scene, followed by the introduction of “Senorita Awesome”. This includes many of Chanel’s lines: “These are my minions, I don’t know their names, and I don’t want to know their names,” “Have fun being dead,” and “She’s haunting the campus with her fatness.” Even the cast’s off-screen moments are forever preserved and loved, like “I wanna see what you just said written on paper” from the Vanity Fair reaction to iconic screams interview.

The sororities male counterparts, the Dickie Dollar Scholars, bring a bit of the jovial. Chad Radwell (Glen Powell) and Boone Clemmons (Nick Jonas) are golf loving boys who want to save Kappas who appear as damsels-in-distress to them. They have quite the memorable scene in trying to snuff out the killer by going into the street at night carrying baseball bats while “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” plays in the background.

Speaking of Backstreet’s Back, we cannot forget its musical components! Ranging from 80’s and 90’s hits “Sunglasses at Night” (Corey Hart) and “Waterfalls” (TLC) to songs from the 2010’s; “a thousand years” (Christina Perri) and “Die Tonight”(Charli xcx). With a soundtrack like this, it’s a guarantee you’ll be humming along no matter what the scene is.

Since the show begins on the first day of fall, it takes the audience through Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. They even include Black Friday, so viewers can stay cozy all season long! That’s how it stays my annual autumnal watch. If you’re looking for something deliciously fun to sink your teeth into, Scream Queens should definitely be on the top of your list.



Scream Queens is available to stream on Apple TV, Hulu, Disney +, and Amazon Prime.