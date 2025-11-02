This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the fall of the pandemic, Ariana Grande released her sixth album, Positions. She announced the album, released the lead single accompanied by its music video, and put out the album all in the same month. Positions quickly generated buzz ahead of its release, and gained some criticism from fans who felt the singer’s R&B style made the entire album sound the same.

Despite the criticism, the music videos for “Positions” and “34 + 35” garnered attention on TikTok. Creators recreated moving into various scenes in different outfits for “Positions.” As for “34 + 35,” creators either copied her movements in the splits or adapted their own dance to the song. Another component that inspired creators was the 1960s themed makeup and clothing.

In my opinion, Positions is one of Ariana Grande’s best albums to date. I liked that it was different from her previous albums when it came out back in October 2020. My initial thought from my notes app after its release, was that it reminded me of her sophomore album, My Everything. I believe that Positions is a sweet and sensual album, with lyrics that parallel her past work. This album also comes in the aftermath of ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller’s death, a called off engagement, and in a place where she fell back in love, and got married. It was a different side of Ariana, and I loved every minute of it.

Going back to lyric parallels, a few that stuck out to me were in “off the table” (ft. The Weeknd), “safety net” (ft. Ty Dolla $ign), and “pov.” In “off the table,” The Weeknd says “I can love you harder than I did before” which is a call back to “Love Me Harder” from My Everything. “safety net” draws back to “in my head” from thank u, next, with the words “Is it real this time or is it in my head?”. Finally, and most important of all, is her parallel in “pov”. She sings “All of my baggage fading safely”, which fans will know ties back to her most heartbreaking song from thank u, next, “ghostin.’” There she says, “I’m a girl with a whole lot of baggage.” She is a storyteller, so these parallels continue in her latest release, eternal sunshine.

Positions also features Doja Cat twice, on the third track “motive” and on the deluxe version of “34 + 35” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. Another music video for “34 + 35” was filmed with the two women, causing a more playfully sensual version of the song.

My top songs off the album are “six thirty,” “pov,” “positions,” “love language,” and “my hair.” It’s honestly hard to pick a few, as the album truly is a no skip album. “six thirty” is sincere in detailing the doubts that come with showing all of oneself to another person, and how they’ll react. Will they accept each part of you, or turn away? My favorite line is “When I’m old and stuff, will you still have a crush?” When it comes to “pov,” it is a beautifully timeless composition. It is often said that people wish someone they care about could see themselves from their point of view. In “pov,” Ariana sings about just that; wanting to see herself through her lover’s eyes. Completely and wholly loving someone, and therefore trusting oneself in their worth in the process, is touching. I cried the first time I heard it, and it still gets to me five years later. “positions” scratches my brain in the best way. From the opening notes to the music video, every part of it is immaculate. I mean, she was the President of the United States, with a completely diverse staff, and recognized postal workers. All while baking and indulging in pleasure during her off time. Women can do it all!

Not only is the intro of “love language” a fun opener, the song is endearing as it talks about learning how someone feels loved. This is clear when she says, “Teach me how to love you, I’m not learning what ain’t right” and “Why would I double back or do the same thing twice?” My absolute favorite line(s) from the song are in the outro; “know you like an inside joke…I’m not tryna sign no lease, I’m just gon’ make you my home.” As a fellow curly girl, “my hair” shows the beauty of one’s natural hair, and the intimacy or trust that comes with letting someone touch it. When she sings, “I want you to touch it softly like the way you do my mind,” it does a great job of including that as a part of her, to be well taken care of by her partner, just like any other part of her should be.

I will never understand the criticism from some fans, and am still disappointed that Ariana decided to scrap the plans she had for the rest of the Positions era because of it. Positions will always be that girl, and forever have a special place in my heart.