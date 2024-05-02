Pink Taco and Other Local Venues Pop Off During Boston’s Bi-annual Restaurant Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

According to their restaurant’s slogan, “Anyone can make tacos. Hell, plenty of places are great at it. Pink Taco isn’t just another taco joint — it’s sacred ground.” Located in Boston’s lively Seaport district, Pink Taco offers an unforgettable Mexican-inspired experience, blending LA-style street tacos with a rock ‘n roll vibe. Its growing popularity on social media and among locals distinguishes it not just within Boston’s food scene but also among other taco spots.

Original photo by Lily Brown

Pink Taco becomes more than just a restaurant — it’s a destination for fun-filled nights out with friends. Its Instagram-worthy décor and buzzing energy make it a favorite among college students seeking a fun night out. Twice a year, during the winter (March 10-23, 2023) and summer (around August 4-17), Boston locals and visitors alike come together to enjoy a wide variety of delicious cuisine during Restaurant Week. This season Pink Taco stole the spotlight, offering a menu brimming with inventive twists, from classic favorites like quesadillas and fajitas to their signature OG Pink Tacos and Tres Leches Churro with ice cream.

Original photo by Lily Brown

When it comes to finding the perfect blend of flavor and fun, Pink Taco in Seaport stands out as a shining Restaurant Week selection for college students in the area. After coordinating with General Manager John Bouche, it was easy to see Pink Taco’s dedication to a fusion of simplicity and innovation that will leave you craving more. “We get the younger crowd. We get a lot of college kids looking to celebrate,” Bouche said. “It’s just about being a part of the community and to get new guests here who haven’t experienced us before.”

Original photo by Lily Brown

Dine Out Boston is the ultimate event for foodies with its renowned Restaurant Week, a culinary celebration that showcases the city’s vibrant dining scene. Whether it is a popular chain, sister restaurants, or even some local family businesses, nearly 175 participating restaurants, ranging from cozy neighborhood bistros to upscale fine dining establishments, open their doors to offer curated menus at reduced prices, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Sometimes the dining hall just isn’t the move, so Restaurant Week offers college students an affordable chance to explore new culinary delights. Once Tierney McKeown, a rising senior at Emerson, discovered this Dine Out Boston event, she was immediately in. “Lately, the DH hasn’t been the best,” said McKeown. “We all know going out to dinner in Boston can be so expensive, so Restaurant Week is an absolute game-changer. It makes me more excited to order out and try new places without spending too much.” With nearly 200 restaurants presenting diverse menus at reduced prices, it’s a chance to sample the city’s best. Pink Taco, with its delicious food and lively atmosphere, remains a top choice for young adults seeking a memorable dining experience.

This year’s Restaurant Week at Pink Taco was no exception. In its three years of participation, Pink Taco has provided not just flavorful food, but also a space to socialize and celebrate dining. “This was our best year, and this is the most diners I’ve seen from participating, which is so good,” claimed Bouche. “We advertised a little more with our own channels and MeetBoston to get our name to shine through.” With a curated menu that catered to diverse tastes and budgets, whether it was part of the two-course lunch for $22 or the three-course dinner for $41, the restaurant buzzed with energy as diners savored delicious meals and soaked in the lively ambiance.

“It’s a relatively affordable way to try ‘the best of the best’ of participating restaurant’s menus,” said Meet Boston Vice President Hilina Ajakaiye. Since 2001, Restaurant Week in Boston has transformed from a modest event into a citywide sensation, drawing attention from numerous media outlets and online platforms. Local news sources and digital publications have played a crucial role in amplifying Restaurant Week’s reach, ensuring it gains the attention and recognition it deserves.

For college students, it’s a chance to step out of their culinary comfort zones and discover new favorites. These platforms curate recommendations and insider tips, enabling diners to make informed choices and uncover hidden culinary gems.

“Diners can choose from old favorites to the latest culinary hot spots, from nationally-known chain restaurants to local chef-owned bistros, from Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi, from the award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge to the gourmet gems in the suburbs north, west and south of the city. So, get your taste buds ready!” said Meet Boston.

Whether it’s a casual gathering or a special occasion, places like The Q offer a welcoming ambiance, where guests can savor authentic flavors while creating lasting memories. Renowned for its exquisite hot pot dinners crafted from the freshest ingredients, The Q serves as a symbol of authentic Chinese cuisine nestled in the heart of Greater Boston. Under the stewardship of Billy Gu, the current Operational Manager and son of The Q’s owners, the establishment’s mission has been to extend beyond mere take-out and invite patrons to immerse themselves in a culinary journey.

Original photo by Lily Brown

Gu shares how The Q is different from one of Restaurant Week’s more popular steak house places, as they cater to a larger demographic, including the vibrant community of college students. Gu and his family viewed Restaurant Week as the ideal chance to establish their presence not just in Chinatown, but also in Boston’s Chinese culinary scene, offering quality dishes at affordable prices for all to enjoy. “The original idea was to introduce people to hot pot and get them to have a taste of it,” said Gu. “[The goal] is for them to explore more if they like it.”

And The Q remains dedicated to serving its loyal clientele and extending a warm welcome to newcomers, ensuring that everyone can indulge in the delightful experience of hot pot dining without breaking the bank. With its lively atmosphere and student-friendly prices, The Q has become a beloved destination for Boston college students seeking a memorable dining experience with friends or even co-workers.

Diners don’t just want a meal — they crave an experience that starts the moment they walk in. Whether it’s the friendly family vibes at The Q or the lively energy of Pink Taco, these spots are more than places to eat — they’re where memories happen. With Summer Week on the horizon, there’s even more to look forward to, with delicious food and vibrant vibes showcasing Boston’s culinary scene at its finest.