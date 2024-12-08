Boston shines during the holiday season, making it one of the best destinations to celebrate. With friends, family, or even alone, here are some perfect holiday spots to hit in the weeks to come!
- SNOWPORT
-
Snowport is a holiday market with booths featuring jewelry, clothes, home decor, and more in Seaport. It’s the perfect place to find gifts for the holiday season (or yourself). Companies such as Moleskine, Bon Bon Bon, and Lifebloom are there. On its website, you can find daily events to go to with friends or family! Located next to Taiyaki NYC, there’s a curling activity that is free to the public, where you can have your own matches or take lessons. On December 29th, the final day of the pop-up, they will have a menorah lighting. Make sure to bundle up and get there early, there can be long lines on the weekend.
- L.A. Burdick
-
L.A. Burdick is a handmade chocolate store on 220 Clarendon Street downtown (with other locations in Cambridge, Brookline, and throughout the northeast). They specialize in assorted chocolate; while expensive, their chocolate is fantastic––my favorite has to be the little chocolate mice. Lines can be spotted outside to purchase them as well as their infamous hot chocolate. It’s the perfect drink for walking around Newbury or the Esplanade to curate the perfect holiday memory.
- View Boston
-
View Boston in Prudential Mall is an observation deck spanning the entire Boston skyline. It’s a great place to take pictures and see the city from the 52nd and 51st floors. They also have a winter-themed bar full of white Christmas trees and a 3D map of the city. Recently I went there and witnessed a wedding proposal! After, you can eat at places like Eataly and go shopping in the many stores including Lululemon, Aritzia, Sephora, and more!
- The Boston Ballet
-
Every year the Boston Ballet does a phenomenal performance of Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker. Accompanied by the Boston Ballet Orchestra (the second largest orchestra in New England), performances continue until December 29th. Their website calls it one of their largest performances, starting back in 2012. The ballet features gorgeous costumes, sets, and athleticism. It’s a beautiful performance. It’s the perfect event to dress up for and see with friends and family.