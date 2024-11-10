Making Time to Write in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between having classes, sports, work, homework, friends, and parties, it’s safe to say college students have a lot going on. This lack of time combined with the burnout from being busy 24/7 makes it hard to sit down and do anything creative––especially when you go to a liberal arts school where they try to squeeze it out of you. Despite that, I’ve been trying to find ways to have a creative outlet and continue my passions outside of school.

The first way to get things done is to consciously block out time for your passion. Having a routine works best for this. Pinpoint specific times in the week to dedicate to yourself and whatever craft you’re interested in: writing, playing an instrument, collaging, crocheting, etc. With a routine and set times in the week to spend on your hobbies––it’s possible to continue your creative flow!

One great way to get feedback and have conversations is by connecting with people with the same goal. Recently, a few friends and I created a writing group. We’ve been making mood boards for our stories, outlines, and most importantly, holding each other accountable and helping spark creativity. Having people who can offer you feedback and foster the same love for art as you can help you be more inspired and force you to accomplish your goals.

Another way to do this is to join a club and gain responsibilities, like joining a literary magazine or college mag (like Her Campus!). If your college doesn’t have the type of clubs you’re looking for, there are also places around Boston to foster the same experience. The Boston Public Library has free writing courses and groups, and Trident Bookstore & Café does writing nights! It’s an easy way to be productive and make like-minded friends. The MFA also offers art classes and, while pricey, their studio and gallery classes for the Spring are open right now and are an amazing experience. Last year, I joined their Figure Drawing in the Gallery class every Sunday and it was the perfect way to force myself to do the thing I love while also getting off campus every week.

This goes for more than just writing and art. If you’re passionate about crocheting, collaging, reading, or sewing––make friends! Make groups! Find other people to help reignite your passion for what you love. Try writing something new, a new genre or trope just to get the mind moving. Recently, I’ve been getting more into journaling and making zines, and there are so many new things out there to try. Start a Pinterest board of what you want to try, like crochet garlands for the holidays, or sweaters as gifts! Creating art for the sake of others is a great reason to do it. But don’t forget to make things for yourself. Next time you find yourself doomscrolling or mindless watching television, choose to pick up a pen instead.