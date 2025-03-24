Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Buñelos Aga’ is a CHamoru dessert which means banana donuts. These would be at many CHamoru fiestas and it is definitely one of my favorite foods to eat back home on Guam. I only started making buñelos for myself when I first moved to Boston and I think I mastered it! I got my recipe from Annie’s Chamorro Kitchen, and she not only has the recipe for these delicious bite-sized desserts, but other CHamoru food, too. I am trying to immerse myself into cooking food from back home so it could make college feel a little more like home, too. 

The recipe calls for:

  1. 2 cups of mashed bananas (4 ripe bananas)
  2. 1 cup of flour
  3. 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  4. 4 tablespoons of sugar
  5. 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract (imitation vanilla extract works just as well)
  6. Oil for flying (I use canola oil, but vegetable oil is specified in the recipe)
  7. Pinch of salt

When I make these in the communal kitchen in the dorms, I always invite my friends to join me and to jam to music I’d listen to back home. After I make them, I always get such good feedback. The fact that I am able to create and share a part of home to my friends here means so much to me. Because I am so far from Guam, stuff like this makes me feel closer. 

My friends absolutely eat it up when I make them, literally. Sequoia Pilgrim said, “My first impression was great. I didn’t know what to expect because I have never had one before, but after taking the first bite I thought it was delicious, it was sweet but not too sweet and they were puffy and soft.” 

Jayden Lopez said they had a “crispy, light banana flavor” and he would “eat them every day if allowed.”

It really warms my heart when my friends enjoy my cooking from home. In a way, it brings me closer to home and closer to them, too.


Making buñelos aga’ in Boston is definitely different from back home, but not in a bad way. The love still fills the kitchen with the smell of the gentle sweet of the bananas the same way it does on Guam. I look forward to making more of these as well as trying out more recipes. If you decide to give these a try, I hope they are as addictive as they seem! Enjoy!

