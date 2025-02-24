The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost that time! You made it halfway through your final semester of this school year—congratulations! Now, all you have to worry about is how you’re going to make the most out of Spring Break. This is the time for you to relax, visit old friends, and take the rest that you need to finish the semester strong. Here are some tips on how to do that:

Explore!

If you are far away from home and won’t be able to visit your family for the break, make the most of what you have in the place that you are in! I’m staying on campus for Spring Break here in Boston and there are so many places I want to try. I am a BIG food person, so I’m looking forward to trying some places that have been on my bucket list for a while now. Explore where you are so you can make that place a little more familiar—a little more like home.

Spend time with your family

For those of you who are going home for the break, make sure you get in enough family time. I’m sure being away at college makes you miss home that much more, so make sure you feel as much at home as you can. Share fun college stories, share the things you’ve learned, share with your family the things that you’ve discovered about yourself while being gone.

GO. TO. THE. BEACH

For those of you who are fortunate enough to be in a place during this time of year where you don’t have to wear 6,000 layers of clothing in order to go outside, PLEASE GO AND ENJOY THE SUN. Go to the beach, wear the tiniest clothes you can find, do anything you can do to feel the sun on your skin. Coming from someone who is in what feels like the coldest place on earth right now, enjoy the heat! Go get your tan on!

SHOP!

That top you wanted? Buy it. The earrings you’ve been dying for? Put it in the cart. The pair of jeans from Tik Tok shop that have been in your favorites forever? BUY THEM. Revamp your closet for when you get back on campus so that you can feel your best when you finish the semester! You deserve it after how long, and cold, this school year has felt.

Relax

Everyone’s struggle this semester has been unique and individualistic to each person—and in turn we all need our respective times of rest. Spring Break is a great time for you to get that rest. With the amount of effort you put into this past semester and a half, you deserve to use all the time you can to care for yourself and take a breather. You deserve it.

Stay Active and Start Healthy Habits

This break could also be used to get back on the gym and grind if it was lacking in the past. If you’re kind to your body and your mind, they’ll be kind to you. It’s time to acknowledge your achievements and honor your failures by doing what’s best for you.

As cold as it is for some of us outside right now, Spring Break should still feel warm—whether actually through the sun’s radiance or through the good times we’re going to have. Have a good Spring Break!