How To Maintain Your College Relationships Over Summer

Relationships and friendships in college are what get us through the hard times that college throws at us. However we may have stumbled upon these bonds, they were meant to happen to us one way or another. Since summer is coming up, it becomes that much more important to maintain these relationships no matter how far you are from each other. Here are some ways to do that:

Keep in touch

I know this tip seems a little obvious, but it’s important to emphasize that calling or texting at least a few times a week goes a long way. Whether it be a random check up or something cool (or crazy) you experienced while back home or wherever your plans may take place this summer. Keeping in touch with the people you care about, no matter how short or long the conversation is, lets them know you’re thinking of them even when you aren’t just a few floors or doors down from one another.

Create missions before you leave

A fun thing to do when you and your friends go back home is to challenge yourselves and each other to a few things. Whether it be to set a goal for yourself and ensure you accomplish it by the end of summer or, if you guys make a groupchat or album strictly for photos and videos that you guys can watch together when you come back to campus. This helps to keep each other connected and to give one another an opportunity to experience summer with you.

Send each other things from home

Whether it be letters or gifts, sending things to your loved ones a long distance away is a great way to maintain a bond. These items that you send out lets your friends have a piece of you wherever you guys are. It also counts as a bonding thing because you give them a piece of where you’re from and who you are. These relationships are about ensuring that you are seen and cared for in the most transparent way possible.

It’s easy to lose bonds, especially if you and your friends live so far away from each other. But, distance doesn’t matter if the effort is constantly there. College will be your home for a few years and it’s important that you take care of that home and the people in it. You never know who is going to be the auntie or uncle to your kids (or pets) one day, so make sure you put in enough effort to find out.