Coming from a town in Missouri, moving to Boston was a giant change. When you move so far, there are copious amounts of change that you experience: moving away from your family, starting on your own, and having to create a new circle around you. It’s not easy, and it might be the scariest and hardest thing I’ve ever had to live through. Here are some tips for you to flourish during your freshman year of college.

Don’t be scared to reach out.

I guarantee you that your family and friends miss you just as much as you miss them. Your family won’t go away, but friends could, make sure to keep up the same relationships you had before moving, they were and still are your support system. Call, text, and reach out as much as you want, I promise you, they will never be tired of you.

Do it—scared, tired or anxious!

My first semester I grappled a lot with how I should spend my time. What did I do? Stayed in my room, or went to the movie theater. Not bad options however, when you are in one of the biggest and best cities in America, don’t sell yourself short! This semester I hung out with more friends, auditioned for more short films and projects, and made so many amazing memories. So do it, whatever it is, no matter what you are feeling. Don’t let yourself get in your way, make these memories. And if you fail? Take it as a lesson for next time; make yourself proud of what you have done here.

Don’t be afraid to experience.

There is a stigma around being in college, that you are supposed to party every weekend and be out until sunrise with your friends, can’t guarantee that will happen, but don’t stop it from happening. There is a terrifying but exhilarating time where you go to your first college hangout. But be safe, don’t do something you’ll regret.

All of what I just said sounds easier said than done, but coming from someone leaving their first year of college, you can do it! And then you get to come back and do it over and over again for three more years. Don’t be scared of college, make it a stepping stone into the memories college gives you!