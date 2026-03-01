How I Love Being a Woman: What To Watch For Women’s Herstory Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, entering March means entering Women’s Herstory month. March is also the month of spring, so it’s fitting that the season of renewal happens at the same time as celebrating women. Of course, women don’t need a dedicated month to be celebrated, but it’s definitely nice to have! Whether you’re looking for something to watch for those girl’s nights in, self-care nights, or watching with your mom and sister, these onscreen friendships will ignite the “How I love being a woman” sentiment.

Bend It Like Beckham

Let’s throw it back all the way to 2002. In London, teens Jess (Parminder Nagra) and Jules (Kiera Knightley) have a passion for the beautiful game; i.e. football. However, Jess comes from an Indian family who does not want her to pursue the sport, no matter how good she is. Jules, a member of the local women’s football team, notices Jess playing one day and invites her to join the team.

With the help of Jess’ sister, Pinky, she is able to go with Jules to compete in Germany. As they progress in the tournaments, their friendship grows and they learn from each other. However, as it grows, it also faces conflict between the two once their families get involved.

Navigating race, criticism in a male-dominated sport, and personal feelings are hard enough as it is. Navigating all that as a teenager? Feels like mission impossible. Jess and Jules must persevere to make their dreams come true and ensure their friendship lasts.

Bend It Like Beckham is available on Disney+.

Princess Protection Program

Princess Protection Program, a Disney Channel classic, stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Gomez plays Carter, a tomboy who has one friend, Ed, while Lovato plays Rosie, a princess who must flee her country to keep her mother safe when a dictator invades her kingdom.

Carter’s father, a Princess Protection Program agent, is assigned to take Rosie in for safeguarding. Carter and Rosie butt heads at first, neither understanding the other. Since Carter must take Rosie under her wing and show her how to “blend in,” the pair grow close. However, this is tested and threatened when Rosie is discovered.

While they seem like an unlikely pair, the two girls realize that they have more similarities than they thought. In addition, the differences that they have in upbringing and personality can be taught, gaining new perspectives and admiration for one another.

Princess Protection Program is available on Disney+.

The Bold Type

Seeking a friend group in the Big Apple? Look no further! The Bold Type is a series that follows best friends Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), and Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) in New York. The trio all work in different sects of Scarlet Magazine; Jane is a writer, Sutton a fashion assistant, and Kat works as Social Media Director.

In their mid-twenties, the industry is not exactly what they thought it’d be. Through work trials, romance tribulations, and personal life, things can get hectic. Not to mention the political climate, and doing what’s right, regardless of how scary it can be. With growing pains like these, it’s no wonder the bond between the three women is as strong as it is. They show how important a support system is, and the different ways friends can show up for each other.

The Bold Type is available on Hulu and HBO Max.

Dollface

Recently dumped? Have friends who put boys above all else? Want to watch a fearsome-foursome friendship? Look no further because Dollface is the show for you.

After Jules Wiley (Kat Dennings) gets dumped over huevos rancheros, she’s left to her own devices for the first time in five years. Not knowing what to do with herself, or who to call in this time of need, a woman with a cat for a head appears. She tells Jules that the key she’s looking for are friendships with women. While having this talk, Jules realizes, for the first time, that she had allowed her boyfriend to trump all her friendships.

She’s in need of some serious girl time, and she’s going to have to start an apology tour. Jules decides to reach out to her friends from college, Madison (Brenda Song) and Stella (Shay Mitchell). Having been closer to Jules than Stella was, Madison feels skeptical of Jules’ intentions. Stella, on the other hand, is okay with letting bygones be bygones. These girls, coupled with Jules’ coworker Izzy (Esther Povitsky), bring a range of personality for their girl group dynamic.

Approaching their thirties, these women navigate careers, relationships, advice, and of course, learning how they work together. After all, no one is going to be left behind no matter what.

Dollface is available on Amazon Prime.

When you watch these shows, I hope that you laugh, cry, and feel inspired to get what you want out of life. Furthermore, I hope you hold those friends close, and that they value you just as much as you do them. Girlhood is timeless.