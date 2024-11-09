Hallmark movies are actually good. I’m dead serious.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t believe I’m advocating for this, but here we are.

For years, I’ve tuned into the Hallmark Channel from November to January to bury myself in Christmas festivities and to wrap myself in the cozy blanket of the holiday season. I always find myself laughing at the low production value, actors I haven’t seen in ages, and plotlines that are repeated over and over with different actors.



Somehow, though, these movies have found a lovely place in my heart. I have genuinely enjoyed them and the quality time I spent watching them with my partner and family. So, Her Campus readers, I must share this joy with you. Explore some of this year’s lineup of Hallmark films to relish in the cheesiness with me.

The Christmas Charade

The Christmas Charade is one of the higher-valued productions of the season, with stuntwork, better writing, and bigger sets than others. Hallmark essentials Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier become FBI agents in this romance detailing the planned heist at the Christmas Eve charity ball to capture the Heart of Christmas, a wildly expensive and cherished necklace.

Holiday Mismatch

A Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunion of Christmas chaos ensues with Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick starring as two feuding moms on the Christmas committee. After realizing they’ve accidentally set up their children together, they do whatever they can to break them up.

TRIVIA AT ST. NICK’S

Starring Pretty Little Liars and Hannah Montana alum Tammin Sursok and Hallmark regular (also a Pretty Little Liars alum!) Brant Daughtery, Trivia St. Nick’s follows two faculty members of a prestigious Vermont university getting stuck as trivia partners for the most important trivia event of the season—the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament.

Christmas with the Singhs

Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth are newlyweds celebrating their first Christmas together as a family in this new flick, navigating the ins and outs of their families’ cultural differences and big personalities.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

A sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Hallmark regular Andrew Walker, and Gossip Girl’s Margaret Colin, this film follows the Brenner family five years after the events of the first film. Grappling with their mom’s new relationship and the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical resigning, the brothers do everything they can to make sure their family has a magical Christmas.

When you cozy up this holiday season, definitely consider watching one of these (or one of the many other) brand-new Hallmark Christmas and holiday movies. There’s nothing wrong with embracing the cliches, the cheese, the cringe of it all. In fact, I think it’s time to embrace it! We live in such unprecedented times right now where it’s crucial to find joy in something, anything, and I’ve found that these movies can be one of those vessels. Let go of the social norms and wash yourself in holiday cheer for just a few hours.

All of these films can be found on demand, on Hallmark+, or on the Hallmark Channel on your cable provider.