From Paris to Boston with love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I’ve lived in Boston for basically my whole life, any time I can leave is definitely bittersweet but also really exciting. And this spring break was no different, with the caveat that I would be visiting the city that I had dreamed of seeing ever since I was a child. The place I had only seen in movies with amazing food, views, and glowy sunsets. And finally, after a cramped and uncomfortable seven-hour flight and scrambling to figure out the Metro, I arrived in Paris, the city of lights and love.

My hotel was located right near the Opéra station, so every day when we went back to the hotel, I was greeted by the same grand opera house, the Palais Garnier, with a huge Chanel ad on it. The opera house was surrounded by busy streets, only a ten-minute walk from the Louvre. Although it was my first time in France, I had been to Europe a few times and was convinced that this experience would be pretty similar. But Paris proved me wrong.

The first thing I noticed that set Paris apart was the language, which is really obvious and expected, but it was also different for me, as it was one of the few times I have been in a country whose official language I couldn’t speak. Because the family I was traveling with spoke English, I followed suit. One reaction we would typically receive in restaurants or in taxis would be questions like “Where are you from?” or “Are you having a nice vacation?” and while we would butcher their language trying to respond, they would laugh and congratulate us on trying, sometimes even teaching us certain words, which I loved. This created a connection that I haven’t found in Boston or the States.

As Paris has frequently been among the top or #1 most-visited city in the world, many residents have experience with tourists and sometimes even rely on their patronage. Because of this, they are motivated to learn other languages to connect with tourists from the US and other surrounding European countries. Something I love about Europe and all these countries that Boston or the States don’t have is the openness to tourists and people from around the world. Yes, at times, I did face the other reaction: the negative French stereotype of stares and a side-eye when speaking English and wearing the most casual clothes instead of fancy Parisian everyday attire. But overall, many locals just wanted to know more about us and our country. Bostonians tend to keep to themselves, maybe helping the tourist that passes by, asking for directions to the Public Garden, but does not go far enough to enquire where they are from, or what their culture is like. Having these simple conversations and connections can open perspectives, shatter stereotypes, and create an overall inclusive, peaceful, and united world.

Something else the city of love does well is its train system. I took the Métro, their public transit system, every day while visiting Paris. And noted many things the MBTA could get some inspo from. Although I know the T’s general manager is really trying his best, our train system does not compare. It is said that every building in Paris is within 500m of a metro station, which travels around 600,000 miles a day (the equivalent of 10 times around the earth). Not only that, but each station I visited was clean, and each train I boarded was the same — even while on the train, I would be worried about eating and leaving a bread crumb on one of the seats, it was that clean. I had always heard rumors about how dirty Paris was and that there were many unfriendly rats, but the only rat I saw looked like it was enjoying the light show from the Eiffel Tower.

Trains came every three to nine minutes with no delays or ‘signal work.’ And my favorite part of all: each door was equipped with a button that could be pressed from inside or outside the train if someone needed to get off. I thought this was magical. Just imagine one day you’re on the train with the cold, snow, and wind battering the outside air, but you can’t feel it because the doors are closed, since no one needed them opened in the first place. Days of feeling the chill of the wind from the doors that just don’t shut while you are paused at a random station for way too long or lingering weird smell entering the trains opened doors from North Station, gone. And although many can make the argument that these improvements cannot or have not been made because our train system is so old, as the first American subway came out in September 1897, now part of the Park Street and Boylston stop, the first Paris line opened only three years later in July 1900. Nevertheless, I still love my much easier-to-understand MBTA, but a few quick fixes would be life-changing!

Overall, what I would tell other people traveling to Paris for the first time – especially Bostonians- is to try to learn some basic French phrases before you go, it will make some people really happy. Get ready to have to go up to the server and ask for the bill, or you will sit in the cafe for an hour waiting for them to bring you your check. And finally, get ready to walk, bike, or take the metro anywhere, because although you could Uber, one thing Boston and Paris will always share is terrible traffic.