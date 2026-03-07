Forever Grateful Ariana Grande Wrote ‘Eternal Sunshine’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ariana Grande’s return to the music industry came in 2024, four years after she dropped Positions. It was a triumphant return that came in the form of her album, eternal sunshine. The album was released on March 8, 2024, which also happens to be International Women’s Day. Talk about divine timing!

Her comeback was met with widespread anticipation, especially considering it was months before Wicked was released. The lead single “yes, and?” garnered heavy attention, from the meaning of the lyrics to the Easter eggs in the music video. In addition, her music video “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” stars Evan Peters as her love interest as they go through their own ‘Eternal Sunshine’ moment. This video had fans all over TikTok posting photos with someone they loved, followed by the same photo on the next slide, with just themselves, indicating that person was no longer in their lives.

Grande herself is no stranger to hardships and traumatic experiences, and eternal sunshine is a beautiful collection of growth, perspective, and maturity across all aspects. I think that’s why so many individuals, myself included, feel a greater connection and appreciation for this album than her others. On March 28, 2025, a year after the album’s initial release, Ariana released eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead. The additional 6 tracks only add further depth to the previous work.

Proof of this is her short film, brighter days ahead. Available on YouTube, the short film picks up years after the “we can’t be friends” video. While in “we can’t be friends,” the purpose was to erase painful memories, ‘brighter days’ extends its services in storing all types of memories. When the owner chooses, they can return to watch them. However, once the memory is accessed, it is destroyed. The short film starts with Grande as Peaches as she selects her final memories to view. brighter days ahead serves as a form of storytelling through music.

Each memory is paired with a different song, creating small music videos out of them. For example, the first memory shows Grande’s parents in an old video with “intro (end of the world)” playing over it. Later, she navigates through a world of wreckage, with “twilight zone” as the soundtrack. Of course, there are different types of memories that give a rough timeline of emotions and places in life.

Needless to say, the short film’s ending left me in tears. Watching it after listening to the deluxe album cemented something for me. It cemented where I was at the time and that things didn’t have to stay that way. My feelings and experiences were valued, painful, but not the end.

eternal sunshine means everything to me. I knew I would have been fine if she had decided that Positions would be her last album. Though, considering what I went through the last two years, I am so glad she came back. These are a few songs from this era that give me all the feels, in every way.

“intro (end of the world) – extended”

When I first heard the original version of “intro (end of the world)”, I thought it was so dreamy. Then the words “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?” hit. At the time before deluxe, I wasn’t in the right relationship, and I didn’t need her to put me on blast.

In the original version, I appreciate the time she takes to ponder in the song. Wondering if the person feels the same way, if they’d choose each other and rely on each other in hard moments. I’ve found it’s not something most people linger on seriously.

The extended version adds a more painful direction to the story. The heartbreaking line? “Would you still be here pretending you still like me?” I didn’t expect the turn that it took, and I certainly didn’t expect it to happen so fast. The extended version creates a layer of a relationship that didn’t work out. Essentially, they weren’t good together or for each other, so she wondered how it had gone on so long.

“Saturn Returns Interlude”

“Saturn Returns Interlude” isn’t exactly a song; it’s more like someone speaking. They’re basically saying that you need to get your sh*t together! While it is specifically about someone’s “Saturn Return” year, it can be applied even if it isn’t. Not relying on routines or habits; making sure you’re not stuck in limbo and actively taking steps to achieve what you want.

If no one’s been pushing you, you probably need to listen to this interlude.

“ordinary things (ft. Nonna)”

Talk about having me gush over my future man! To put it plainly: “There’s never going to be an ordinary thing as long as I’m with you”.

It’s a simple line, but one that holds a lot, in my opinion. Within the song, she details how even mundane things are just as special as nicer activities just because they’re together. She includes how that person makes her feel when they work as a partnership, a team. A weight is lifted, and life feels smoother.

While the song leans more towards a romantic relationship, the beauty is that it can work for other types of relationships, too. All that matters is who you spend your time with and how they make you feel, regardless of romance.

“Hampstead”

As someone who was going through a breakup at the time, this one hit really hard. I would say “Hampstead” is reflective in the sense of eyes opening to the ways someone has wronged you. The type of hurt, resentment, and a bit of scarring that’s left by someone you loved.

The most striking line for me was “rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view”. That was absolutely jarring to hear, but it works well with so many types of relationships! “Hampstead” shows that it’s beautiful to be who you are, want more, and know that you are deserving of the best. Even if it means going through an extremely tough patch to get there. The only person who gets to define you and truly knows you is yourself.



There are so many great songs on the album, some heartfelt, others fun and flirty. Whatever era of life you find yourself in now, I promise eternal sunshine will meet you there. I hope you let it.