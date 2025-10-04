Everything You Need to Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ One-Hit Wonders Night 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) One-Hit Wonders Night, which aired on Sept. 23 on Disney+ and ABC, the 14 celebrity contestants danced to catchy tunes throughout the decades in a double-elimination night dedicated to artists best-known for a single unforgettable song.

But which songs did the contestants dance to, which couples topped the leaderboard, and who was sent home? Keep reading to get caught up on all highlights from last week’s episode.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

First up on the dance floor was Alix and pro Val, who jived their way onto the dance floor to “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)” by Lou Bega. After sitting out of the premiere episode due to illness, Carrie Ann Inaba returned to the dance floor for the first time this season, thanking Alix for starting off her first episode with a dance that was “incredible.”

In the spirit of a one-hit wonder, the third judge commenting on each dance had to answer how they felt about each performance with one word, with Bruno Tonioli saying, “Breakthrough tonight, my darling.” The pair earned a score of 21 out of 30, placing them in fourth place.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Danielle and pro Pasha were next in the ballroom, performing a cha-cha to “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona. Despite a hamstring tear, Danielle gracefully pulled off a cartwheel right into a split. The judges critiqued the dance for its ending, as there was a noticeable hiccup as Danielle slid through Pasha’s legs. Derek Hough’s one word for the pair was “great,” and they earned a 19 out of 30, placing her in ninth place.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Pro Emma and her partner Andy performed a tango to “It’s Raining Men” by the Weather Girls after scoring at the bottom of the leaderboard last week. Starting in a yellow rain jacket and ending with a hug from Inaba, whose one-hit phrase was “improved,” the couple earned a 16 out of 30, placing them in 13th place.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Lauren and her pro, Brandon, executed a foxtrot to “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. Undoubtedly one of the best performances of the night, Inaba praised the smoothness of Lauren’s motions as “mesmerizing.” Hough compared her to a beautiful willow tree flowing in the wind and an “ethereal” princess, with Tonioli concluding the critique with “classic.” The pair earned a 21 out of 30, landing them tied at fourth place.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Jordan and pro Ezra pranced across the ballroom in a jive to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, starting with a massive jump from the mainstage over her partner onto the dance floor. Their performance aroused a massive response from the audience and Inaba, who repeatedly screamed “yes!” and stated that Jordan reminded her of Tina Turner’s performance style. Hough simply said “content.” The pair earned a 22 out of 30, leaving her in eighth place.

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

After landing himself at the bottom of the scoreboard last week, Corey had his sights on not being a one-hit wonder this episode, shaking his rear end in a cha-cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Hough and Tonioli pointed out his timing issues, with Inaba saying, “committed.” The couple earned a 15 out of 30, placing him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

After Jen and pro Jan danced a quickstep to “Take on Me” by A-ha, they met an excited Inaba, who had been waiting all week to see the DWTS MomTok competition in the flesh. Tonioli’s single comment was “twinkle toes,” and the pair earned a 22 out of 30, placing them at fourth on the leaderboard.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Robert and pro Witney performed a tango to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior that left Inaba surprised with the level of competition in the ballroom in the second week. Tonioli commended them for their powerful, clean lines throughout the dance, and Hough said “crikey!”—an Australian term meaning amazement. The couple scored 22 out of 30, placing them at the top of the leaderboard alongside three other couples.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Elaine and pro Alan danced to “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil in a lively jive, dressed as cheerleaders. The pair was visited by Basil herself during rehearsal weeks, who told them the dance was “adorable” and deserving of a 10.

Hough applauded Elaine for pulling off such a difficult routine and advised her to watch her hands and arms, while Tonioli told her to tighten up her core. Inaba concluded the judges’ comments with a cheer before the three judges awarded the pair a score of 21 out of 30, placing her in seventh place.

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

With the sound of “Return of the Mack” by Mack Morrison playing throughout the ballroom, Baron and pro Britt danced a samba. Inaba pointed out Baron’s mistake at the beginning of the dance, causing many audience members to boo. Hough also acknowledged the stumble in timing, as Tonioli said, “smooth.” They earned a score of 18 out of 30, tying them in 11th place.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

After a cha-cha to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry, Whitney and pro Mark left Tonioli yelling that their performance was “a killer cha-cha-cha” and “so hot,” while Inaba echoed that they were “on fire” as she whipped her hair back and forth. Hough didn’t comment but simply gave them a single clap. The couple earned a 22 out of 30, tying them at the top of the leaderboard.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Against the backdrop of “What is Love” by Haddaway, Hilaria and pro Gleb danced a tango that had Hough calling it “amazing,” Tonioli praising her “musical phrasing,” and Inaba saying “lift,” which referred to Inaba’s disapproval of couples relying on lifts during the early weeks of the competition. Hilaria earned a 21 out of 30, placing them in third place.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dylan and pro Daniella danced a seductive samba to the “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los Del Río. Inaba called Dylan a “conundrum” because, for a beginner, his “hips are expert level.” Hough got out of his seat to show how impressive Dylan’s whisk motion was, as well as the samba roll the pair executed. Tonioli called him a “snake-hipped wonder,” making the other judges laugh. They earned a 20 out of 30, placing them in 10th place.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

The final couple of the night was Scott and pro Rylee, who performed a cha-cha to “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. Tonioli said their timing improved and encouraged them to keep growing. Inaba said she would like him to take up more space, with Hough saying “blue” with an intense stare down into the camera. They earned an 18 out of 30, leaving them tied in 11th place.

In the first double-elimination of the season, America had to say goodbye to Baron Davis and Corey Feldman, who had the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewer votes. If you don’t want to see your favorite couple leave in the upcoming weeks, make sure to tune in on ABC or Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST every Tuesday to cast your vote!