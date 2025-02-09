The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year it was boat shoes and bows, this year it’s Jane Birkin inspiration and sailor chic! The fashion icon and YouTuber, Emma Frances Chamberlain announced her trend predictions for 2025 on her podcast, “Anything Goes” and they are sleek and stylish just like Miss Emma herself.

A new season and era of “Anything Goes” premiered a week ago. As Chamberlain wrote in an Instagram post, “The vibe is just…different…? I don’t know… ” The pod feels like an intimate conversation between Emma and her viewers, where she discusses her worldly opinions. It is available to watch on YouTube or listen to anywhere you stream podcasts.

In January of 2024, Chamberlain released an episode where she dove into the possible trends of the year ahead. Now, these predictions have turned into a yearly tradition. Here’s what Emma Chamberlain thinks will flourish stylistically in 2025:

90s Minimalism

“The truth of the matter is minimalism in clothing is timeless. Like, a white button-down, a pair of blue jeans, a pair of black slacks, a pair of little simple black loafers, a black boot, and a white T-shirt. These things are never out, they are always in.”

Jane Birkenifying Your…Everything

“Organically and authentically accessorizing her purse through necessity and convenience, weirdly enough, became a trend in 2024…I think it’s going to expand in 2025…Like, making your pieces really, really unique to you.”

If you haven’t seen the Jane Birken effect hitting every purse, bag, tote, etc, allow me to explain. Jane Birkin was a fashion icon of the 60s who left a lasting impact on French culture ala the Birkin bag by Hermes. Jane Birkenifiying your bag essentially means accessorizing your accessories by adding chains, jewelry, fabric, etc to whatever you use to haul your stuff around. An awesome and innovative trend that will continue into 2025.

Micro-glitter Matte Lipstick

“Ok, close your eyes and think about the early 2000s and think about makeup trends and think about the lipstick that the beloved women in your life were wearing. It was shimmery, it was light pink, it was micro glitter. It was like, almost holographic. I think that’s coming back.”

The End of Overconsumption

“Instead of having every single color of Stanley Cup, you just have one that’s your favorite color…I think in 2025, instead of having 9 pairs of jeans, you have two. And they’re both really special…Having signature, super personalized stuff that you re-wear over and over and over again.”

This goes hand in hand with Emma’s Jane Birkening idea. In a perfect world, we’d make up, repurpose, and re-wear the items we have because we have catered them to our interests and personal style. Loving your (small + adaptable) wardrobe is in!

Gaunt Makeup

“The makeup trend for the past few years has been really sweet, really warm, really youthful, really bright, really happy.And I think there’s going to be a shift to more of a grungier, darker sort of look.”

Rock your Tim Burton character fantasy. Gaunt makeup includes harsh contour, an even complexion, and cool and neutral tones. Faux freckles and fifty shades of blush may be a thing of the past.

Utilitarian

“I think 2025 is the year of the clog. Which leads me to a broader prediction I have, which is sort of like gardening, chef core.”

Indie Sleaze…Sort Of.

“The style grew in popularity on sites like Tumblr and MySpace and was often seen as a counterculture reaction to the economic climate of the recession. It’s obviously not going to be exactly the same as it was in 2006 to 2012, but I think there’s going to be a lot of similarities in 2025.”

Emma is not promoting the purchasing of fedoras and metallic leggings. Rather, she predicts that certain trends within the ‘indie sleaze’ era of fashion will return, specifically black and white stripes, smudgy black eye makeup, ripped tights, and cut-up shirts.

Polka Dots

“These are the most obvious, timeless patterns, I know, but I think that’s why they’re going to be in this year. I think we all have such trend fatigue from keeping up with trends for the past few years. We’re so exhausted with the speed of trend cycles. I think a lot of people are going to be making timeless choices this year almost out of necessity.”

Skinny Jeans

“Skinny jeans themselves, yeah, they’re not great, but I think what we’re really all traumatized by is like, low-waisted jeggings…But I think that they’re actually going to be less hideous than we imagined. In fact, when I think about styling skinny jeans, I’m not repulsed.”

I know, the day we never thought would come, has come. Now, Emma herself says that she might not participate in the reboot of this trend, but she can’t stay away from the skinny jeans discourse. She’s not entirely thrilled about the possibility of skinny jeans returning to our fashion sector, but she says it might work.

Digital Watches

“I’ve been wearing this rubber, digital watch for the last like six months. I just look at my wrist and I know exactly what time it is and there’s no stress. And I actually think it looks cool.”

Buttons

“Buttons are the new bows.”

Similar to a bow in terms of function and correlation with one’s “inner child,” buttons will soon be sprinkled over everything. If you’re a fan of Coraline like Emma and I are, this trend might not seem like much of a leap.

Cancelling Body Trends

“Unfortunately, it’s become a trend to get certain procedures done, right? Well, I actually think that’s over. I think everyone looking the same, like a little Barbie doll–I think that’s out.”

For the sake of society and women’s self confidence, I hope Emma’s right about this one. Consistently, throughout history, there is always some new regimen or workout or surgery that women are supposed to implement so their bodies are considered “correct” in the eyes of society. One needs a smaller waist, a bigger butt, a lifted chest, dewy skin, thin eyebrows, thick eyebrows, a flat stomach, and on and on. Let 2025 be one step closer to not just body neutrality but the celebration of bodies as they are.

Elements of The 1960s Mod Era

“I don’t think that the 1960s mod aesthetic is going to come back all at once, all at the same time. But there are many key elements from that era that I think are going to come back.”

The mod style of the 1960s was kitsch with dramatic patterns, big collars, boxy silhouettes, etc, which contradicts Emma’s earlier prediction of minimalism. The elements that she thinks will be returning are the Pixie cut hairstyle and color blocking i.e. wearing multiple complementary colors in an outfit, which does go along with the minimalist design.

Nautical Vibes

“A yellow raincoat and a yellow rain boot. It doesn’t get more classic than that.”

Pearls and cable knit sweaters galore!

There you have it! Now it’s time to dig out those old clothes, skip the online shopping, and get to creating a style that is classic and catered to you. As Chamberlain says at the end of this episode: