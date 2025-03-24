Dealing with Anxiety in Times of Political Uncertainty 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

We all know the past few months have been full of consecutive political changes. From national to international conflicts, stress and worry about what the future holds for the nation and within a global context is very prevalent. Unlike any other generation, we are more vulnerable and exposed to news that activates our emotional triggers and our fight-or-flight response. This is why I have decided to collect four tips that could help soothe worries about politics when everything feels uncertain.

1. Limit time engaging in news

While staying informed is incredibly relevant for citizens in any state or country, the news coverage is designed to keep people engaged and ready for the next big announcement causing high levels of alert. “Media organizations on both sides of the political spectrum recognize that negative news keeps the audience engaged. Whichever news channel you watch, when was the last time you turned away happy, energized and peaceful? More often you end up feeling the whole world is going down in flames.” explains Arash Javanbakht, MD, the director of the Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic (STARC) Wayne State University.

Because of this, it is important to set boundaries in the time that we dedicate to consume this type of content. We can start doing this by researching two or three reputable sources to stay informed and scheduling a specific block of time, either in the morning or afternoon, for checking the news rather than receiving constant updates.

2. Social media break

If you feel like the political information is affecting you by interfering with your regular schedule and daily life, it might be good to also take a break from social media platforms where the algorithm is usually throwing us information even if we are not looking for it. Engaging in social media with a limited amount of minutes or detoxing from it altogether could decrease your worries and exposure to news that generate a strong emotional reaction.

3. Analyze with critical thinking

With the diverse amount of resources we have to spread stories and news, we are very vulnerable to misinformation, especially if it’s politics, often causing fear and confusion. By double checking the source that is telling you new information, you will feel more calm knowing the details of what the situation entails. Things like researching the news source are very helpful, you can do this by checking its mission and contact information.

Checking out if the news has an author is also very helpful. As crazy as it may sound, some news online doesn’t address a specific author for their article, so always check if there is someone behind that shocking headline. And check what their credentials are for talking about the topic they are discussing.

Speaking of headlines, always, always, always read past them. The amount of times I’ve gotten scared by a sketchy headline and then proceeded to be relieved when reading the full story is countless (and not fun) so make sure to get the full context.

4. Focus on the aspects under your control

While it may be easy to spiral into overthinking about possible outcomes or give into fear, it is important to remember that global politics and conflicts are beyond what we can personally control. However, while we can’t control things at a larger scale, getting involved in local politics by assisting town meetings or volunteering for organizations that align with what you believe in are great ways of contributing for active change in places that are within our reach. If we focus our attention on taking care of ourselves, our loved ones and the communities we belong to, we will direct our energy where we can make a tangible impact and take constructive action.