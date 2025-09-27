‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Recap!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School has started, the leaves are changing, and the most wonderful time of the year has arrived—it’s Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season, baby!

5.5 million viewers worldwide tuned in on Tuesday, Sept. 16, to watch the season 34 premiere of DWTS on Disney+ and ABC. With viewership doubling and the choreography heating up the dance floor, the first episode proved this season will be one you don’t want to miss.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor and DWTS season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro and former DWTS pro-dancer and two-time winner Julianna Hough kicked off the season by introducing a new lineup of 14 celebrities competing for the mirrorball for the show’s 20th anniversary.

This season’s judges will include wacky DWTS veteran and six-time champion Derek Hough, exuberant choreographer Bruno Tonioli, and poised dancer and choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba, who informed her fans via an Instagram post that she had to miss the premiere due to illness.

Tonioli and Inaba return for their 20th season, with DWTS adding some fresh faces to the cast, including a new professional dancer, Jan Ravnik—best known for performing as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—as well as an all-new dance troupe featuring Cater Williams, Hailey Bills—professional dancer Jenna Johnson’s niece—Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard.

But who are the new contestants, and how did they score? Keep reading to catch up on everything you need to know from the premiere.

1. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

The Olympic Gold medalist and her pro kicked off the episode by dancing a salsa to “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé, receiving permission from the pop icon herself to use her song on the show. The first dance was filled with numerous flips and tricks, eliciting cheers from the audience and a few critiques from the judges, with Hough saying he would like to see more Latin elements and Tonioli saying some of the dismounts were “wobbly.” The pair earned a score of 10 out of 20, guaranteeing them 11th place on the leaderboard.

2. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

The reality television star and content creator—most known for being Zac Efron’s brother—shook his booty with pro Karagach to “Milkshake” by Kelis in a lively cha-cha that had Tonioli jumping from his seat. Tonioli joked that Efron’s backside shaking was “first class,” and Hough added that he’d like to see him take a more leading role in future dances. Efron also received a 10 out of 20, leaving many audience members “pissed with the scores,” according to Ribeiro. Efron took tenth place on the leaderboard by the end of the night.

3. Elaine Hendrix and Alan Burstyn

The actress and former dancer followed Efron’s performance with a cha-cha to Kesha’s “Woman.” The dance began with Hendrix’s signature Meredith Blake pose from The Parent Trap, followed by praise from Hough, who said she has a “Broadway quality” to her dancing. “Your journey to reclaiming dance has officially began tonight,” Hough concluded, evoking tears from her co-star and friend Lisa Ann Walter, who cheered her on from the audience. She scored a 12 out of 20, placing her in seventh place on the leaderboard.

4. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

The MomTok influencer and reality star, often referred to as the “villain” in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, took to the dance floor, dancing a tango with her partner to “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters cast, a choice influenced by her children. Packed with high kicks, straight frames, and multiple pivots, the dance “stopped the room” according to Ribeiro. The judges were quick to praise Leavitt, eventually scoring the dance a 16 out of 20 after a scoring malfunction when Tonioli held up the wrong paddle, leaving her tied at the top of the leaderboard.

5. Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

The NBA All-Star danced to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer in the signature hammer pants and a bedazzled jacket. After effortlessly pulling off the cha-cha with Hammer dance moves, Hough said he “crushed” the dance, and Tonioli said he “hammered the cha-cha,” leaving him with a couple of things to work on for next week, such as focusing on his tendency to heel lead. The two scored the dance a 10 out of 20, guaranteeing the pair ninth place.

6. Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

The social media mega star danced a cha-cha to Britney Spears’ “Circus,” dressed as a lion tamer with sparks falling from the ceiling behind her. The judges got straight to the point, agreeing that the pair killed their first dance, advising her to improve on continuity and precision without being too stiff. Together, their scores totaled 13 out of 20, leaving her in fourth place.

7. Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

In a tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, the Pentatonix singer and Gaga stan served face and brought Gaga’s signature “paws” to the dance floor. Hough praised the dance as impressive, and Tonioli joked that Hoying stole his suit before stating that the dance needed more authentic tango elements. The pair was awarded 10 out of 20, placing them in 12th place.

8. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

The Boy Meets World heartthrob performed a tango with her partner to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” inspired by her fight with an early stage of breast cancer. Tonioli admired Fishel’s fluidity and gliding movement across the dance floor, and Hough appeared to be moved to tears. The pair earned a 12 out of 20, securing them in sixth place.

9. Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

The other mother from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in the DWTS MomTok rivalry danced a salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny, in an act to show off her Hispanic heritage. The judges and hosts were amazed that Affleck had given birth just two months prior, yet she dominated the dance floor with her partner. However, the judges said the number of lifts was distracting and hoped to see her focus more on the steps. The judges scored their first performance a 12 out of 20, placing her in 8th place on the leaderboard.

10. Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

The “Comeback King” and The Goonies star danced a tango with his partner to “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me” by Billy Joel. Feldman, an avid Michael Jackson fan, was able to incorporate some of the King of Pop’s smooth moves into his performance, eliciting cheers from the audience. Hough and Tonioli agreed that the performance was a great watch, but that the pair had a lot of work to do on technique, form, and frame, which is something Feldman struggles with due to his scoliosis. The couple earned a 9 out of 10, landing them tied at the bottom of the leaderboard.

11. Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

The Fifth Harmony singer performed an elegant tango to “Yes, and?” by Ariana Grande. Gliding across the ballroom with extreme fluidity and character, the judges commended her dancing skills, with Hough exclaiming that the dance was “really good,” and Tonioli advising her that his only critique was for her to polish her moves more. The pair scored a 13 out of 20, landing them in fifth place.

12. Andy Richter and Emma Slater

The comedian, most known from being Conan O’Brien’s right-hand man on O’Brien’s late-night show, performed a cha-cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave with his bubbly partner Emma Slater. After the roar of laughter and cheers settled, Tonioli commented that he appreciated how cheeky and uplifting the dance was, but added that his technique and timing weren’t up to par, while Hough shared that everyone was “rooting for him.” Richter earned a nine out of 20, leaving him at the bottom of the scoreboard.

13. Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Alec Baldwin’s Bostonian wife cha-chad her way to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. As a former dancer—who once beat DWTS professional dancer, Emma Slater, in a dance competition—her skill was undoubtedly clear to not only the audience, but the judges as well, who both commended her for the sharpness in her movements. The mother of seven earned a 14 out of twenty, placing her in third place on the scoreboard.

14. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

The brother of DWTS season 21 champion, Bindi Irwin, led a spectacular and lively jive to Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.” Filled with multiple jumps and tricks, Irwin lip-synced his way all the way through the performance, prompting multiple accolades from the judges. Tonioli said the performance was “absolutely brilliant,” with Hough saying he thought it was “probably the best first dance [he’s] ever seen on the show.” Irwin earned one of the top scores of the night, placing him first on the leaderboard.

So, whether you’re a seasoned dancer, a former one, or just a mediocre performer at best, you can tune in to follow the rest of the season on Disney+ and ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. As always, make sure to watch it live and vote for your favorite couple!