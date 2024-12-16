The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

A mixture of old and new, these films will keep your spirits bright.

As finals come to a close, it’s time to fully envelop ourselves in holiday cheer. This means that the TV will always be on, whether in the background or as the center of attention, streaming classics and modern films alike. These picks reflect the Christmas movies from my childhood and my connection to them.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

No introduction is necessary, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is, well, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Cozy up with Snoopy and friends, light a candle, and dive into one of the warmest holiday movies.

A Charlie Brown Christmas can be streamed on Apple TV+.

It’s A Wonderful Life

It’s A Wonderful Life details the story of George Bailey, a man considering ending his own life, as he rescues his guardian angel. Angels discuss George’s life in flashbacks, and we see how important George is to the people he loves and how sad the world would be without him in it. This film was one of my grandfather’s favorite movies, and I remember him showing it to me in the mid-2000s while wrapping me in a hug.

It’s A Wonderful Life can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Every Christmas Eve growing up, my older sister insisted that we watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation because she loved it so much. Though some jokes are old and not funny, most of the film holds up and it remains a classic today.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is available to stream on Hulu.

Emmet Otter’s Jug-band Christmas

Growing up, I hated this movie because it made me cry. I didn’t understand why my mom wanted to show it to us, but as an adult, it warms my heart. Jim Henson’s 1971 TV movie follows poor Emmet and Ma Otter who enter a talent show to win $50. They both want to get each other a special gift, so they practice and prepare numbers to wow the audience. Even watching clips of this movie makes me feel closer to my mom.

Emmet Otter’s Jug-band Christmas can be found here.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

A mini-anthology movie featuring all of our favorite Disney characters, Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas is the pinnacle of 2000s animation and nostalgia. There are five chapters within this movie, with one of my favorites growing up being Huey, Dewey, and Louie’s pilgrimage to remove themselves from Santa’s naughty list. These shorts will all make your heart swell and you want to hug your loved ones.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas can be streamed on Disney+.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

A claymation classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a cultural phenomenon that feels like home. One of the classics my parents showed me when I was a toddler, I will never forget the warmth it brings me to this day.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can be streamed on Apple TV+, Google Play, and Sling TV, or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu for $7.99.

Take some time to sit down with your family and loved ones this holiday season and watch these treasures—you won’t regret it.