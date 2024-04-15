Celebrate Mother Earth Every Day 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

Samara DeBruyn // Emerson Green Collective

Unique from Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day, Earth Day is often overlooked on college campuses. Earth Day doesn’t lend itself to partying as the looming effects of climate change increasingly impact us. However, I encourage you to start new traditions this Earth Day!

Celebrated annually on April 22, Earth Day falls on a Monday this year. What’s a better Monday pick-me-up than celebrating our home, Mother Earth?

Surrounded by emerald tree tops and the open ocean, the City of Boston loves to celebrate Earth Day. Here is a list of events to attend and ways you can start your very own Earth Day traditions!

Join the climate party at Christopher Columbus Park at 4 p.m. on Earth Day. Extinction Rebellion, a climate activist group, is hosting an Earth Day party featuring games, music, face paint and much more. At 5 p.m., the group will march through the street to express their love and rage for the planet and how it’s being treated. Grab a few friends and celebrate with XR!

Shop for your next best vintage piece at Found’s Earth Day Market. Located at the beautiful Boston Tall Ships right on the pier, you’re sure to find great items and amazing photo ops. The market is open on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are sold out, but walk-in tickets will be available the day of for $10.

Green Haus Cafe is an oasis for coffee lovers and plant parents alike. The cafe that recently opened in Mission Hill sells food, drinks, and plants. For Earth Day, Green Haus is hosting a pottery class where attendees can make one or two plant pots from start to finish. And each attendee gets a plant for their pot. Whether attending the pottery class or just visiting the cafe, be sure to check their Instagram so you can plan your visit during one of their sales or face mask promotions.

Daily Sustainable Swaps

The best way to celebrate the Earth is to be kind to it every day! Make conscious, ethical purchases that defy maximalism. Use a reusable water bottle and compost as much as possible. Ditch your plastic toothbrush for an electric or one made of bamboo. Utilize public transportation to cut back on your carbon footprint, even though the T isn’t very reliable. People believe that sustainable swaps don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but if we all do our part, we can make a true impact. The impacts of climate change will only speed up if we all maintain our current habits.

Remember to treat the Earth with kindness every day, but especially on Earth Day. How are you going to celebrate the Earth? No matter how you celebrate, think sustainable and get outside! Happy Earth Day!