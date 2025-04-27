Before Lorde’s Newest Album Comes Out in 2025, Let’s Give Solar Power the Love it Deserves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lorde fans who have been awaiting the release of the “Green Light” singer’s fourth album (frequently refered to as L4) have certainly had a week of excitement and anticipation. From Charli XCX proclaiming “Lorde Summer” during her Coachella performance, to Lorde’s impromptu pop-up performance in Washington Square Park, to the release of L4’s first single, “What Was That?” fans (like myself) can hardly contain their pre-album giddiness. The full album is theorized to be released at some point during summer 2025.

I am just as excited for L4 as the next Lorde stan, but before all of the spotlight goes to this new era of Lorde music, I want to take time to give some love to Lorde’s most criticized album: Solar Power.

Solar Power was released on August 20, 2021, 4 years after her critically acclaimed sophomore album Melodrama was released. Melodrama was an instant success; critics and fans alike couldn’t get enough of the New Zealand singer’s electropop sound and angsty, introspective lyrics. Solar Power, however, did not get the same love as its older sister. Fans had extremely mixed reviews about the album, and many were not here for the singer’s sudden shift in focus from angst to healing. My reaction to Solar Power, however, included numerous tears of joy and a top spot on my Spotify Wrapped for three years in a row (and counting!).

The album is certainly different from anything Lorde has ever released. It trades in synth instrumentation for soft guitar strums and dreamy layered vocals. It replaces Lorde’s signature edgy lyrics with soft words of hope and forgiveness. It also features the sounds of cicadas and crashing waves sprinkled throughout the songs in order to drive home this naturalistic and wistful side of Lorde.

Thematically, Solar Power addresses a quest for spirituality, a reflection on the past, transcendentalism, environmentalism, and most evidently, the healing power of nature. Essentially, it is the healed sister of Lorde’s past releases. And I love it.

Although these themes are evidently different from Lorde’s previous edge, they are still just as vulnerable and raw. Healing is not an easy thing to do, let alone write about, but Lorde does so in a way that is relatable, yet eye-opening.

While I can’t dissect each track on the 14 track deluxe album (I would love to but you probably don’t want to read a novel), a few of the tracks stand out in a way that encapsulates the essential themes of the album.

Solar Power

The second track on the album is the title track, which, in my opinion, is just plain fun. This track is a love letter to nature, and how reconnecting with the natural world can help us let go of our baggage and simply be.

Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over.

It’s a new state of mind, are you coming, my baby?

This “new state of mind” is ultimately what Solar Power as a whole represents: self-love, and learning to accept yourself and let go of the past, with the help of the simplistic beauty of nature.

Fallen Fruit

The album’s fifth track, “Fallen Fruit,” is, in my opinion, one of Lorde’s most powerful tracks ever released. After spending the beginning of the album highlighting the healing power of nature, Lorde uses “Fallen Fruit” to dissect how humans have wronged the natural world through our reckless treatment of Mother Earth and our despicable overuse of resources.

Through the halls of splendor where the apple trees all grew

You’ll leave us dancing on the fallen fruit…

From the Nissan, to the Phantom, to the plane

We’ll disappear in the cover of the rain.

Lorde uses biblical imagery of the apple of the Garden of Eden. This apple then turns into the “Fallen Fruit,” because generations upon generations have abused nature through “Nissans” and “planes.” While not exactly as hopeful as the rest of the songs on the album, it is an important reminder to treat the Earth with kindness, and a powerful call to action to mend the harm that humans have already caused.

Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)

After these themes of nature are addressed, the album then delves into self-reflection. The sixth track, “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” is written as a letter to Lorde’s younger, teenage self. It includes messages of advice, love, and well-wishes.

Couldn’t wait to turn fifteen, then you blink and it’s been ten years.

Growing up a little at a time then all at once.

Everybody wants the best for you, but you gotta want it for yourself, my love.

As someone who was in fact 15 at the time of this release, I deeply took in every lyric of this song. The advice to slow down and take in every moment, and to not pursue a happiness that others want, is something that is not only applicable to teenage Lorde, but to every young person. The song goes on to give the recipient of the letter hard truths like “Baby girl, no one’s gonna feel the pain for you,” and hopeful guidance like, “Do your best to trust all the rays of light.” This track is a warm hug from an older sister, and it’s certainly helped me find the “rays of light” during my darkest days.

Hold No Grudge

The deluxe version of the album features track 14, “Hold No Grudge,” which holds equally as impactful wisdom. It discusses the importance of letting go of past feuds, and how to forgive is to heal.

No, I don’t keep a list, can’t hold a grudge. Don’t you think that we both might’ve done some growin’ up? Well I know that some sh*t was said and done, but it’s such a different world now I can’t hate anyone.

Lorde has mentioned in the interviews that the subject of the song changes every few lines; it is about an ex-lover, a past friendship, an estranged family-member, an old crush, or about anyone you, the listener, wants it to be. Lorde’s lyricism gives the song the ability to resonate with all kinds of bad blood, and past feuds.

Yes, Solar Power is drastically different from all of Lorde’s previous releases. But this change captures one of the things I love most about music; listening to our favorite artists grow both as musicians and as individuals, and growing right alongside them. Whether or not Lorde decides to continue with this new dreamy vibe, or take on an entirely new sound, L4 will certainly bring a new and exciting era for old and new fans alike.