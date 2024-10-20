An Autumn Trip To Concord

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With school work piling up and a lust for exploration in our hearts, we decided to take a day trip to the historic and scenic Concord, Massachusetts. The grand entrance of fall prompted us to put on our scarves and boots and enjoy a slice of quaint small-town life for a few hours. As the world’s biggest Little Women fans, visited the town for a tour of the Louisa May Alcott House. The house did not disappoint, but we left with a greater sense of contentment that came from other sweet moments as well. We have compiled some highlights of the trip, along with a general reflection on the much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of Boston. We hope this inspires you to hop on the commuter rail and take some time for yourself!

The South Burying Ground

At the beginning of Main Street, there lies a seemingly ancient graveyard with headstones older than our nation itself. Running across the street to check it out, my first impressions were pure awe. Concord’s second oldest burying ground, the cemetery harbors the graves of most early town residents, including Revolutionary Wars veterans and major figures who shaped Concord’s history. Surprisingly, many of the graves are incredibly well preserved with most of the inscriptions still legible! I think we probably spent 30 minutes wandering around row by row soaking in the livelihoods of individuals who existed nearly three centuries ago. Fun fact! According to town legend, it was considered bad luck to transport a dead body across a body of flowing water – and the Mill Brook runs through the center of town. In response, the townspeople established a second burying ground near what is today’s Keyes Road.

May’s (Amy’s) Bedroom at Orchard House

During our tour of Orchard House, the home in which Louisa May Alcott created and wrote her novel Little Women, I found myself incredibly touched by the room of Alcott’s little sister, May, on whom she based the character of Amy March. Adorned with robin egg blue paint and covered in fantastical drawings directly from a girlish mind, the bedroom was a reminder of how universal girlhood really is. For some background, May was an aspiring artist just like Amy, and when Louisa became acclaimed for her writing, she moved to France to study art professionally. While there, she fell in love with a younger Swiss man, Ernest Nieriker, and married him. When she knew she had fallen pregnant at the age of 40, she knew she wouldn’t survive childbirth, and thus made Ernest promise to send their daughter back to the U.S. to be raised by Louisa. When she did die, her daughter Louisa May Nieriker would grow up with Alcott.

The Fall Foliage

As Anna and I walked back from the time warp that was the Louisa May Alcott house, I could not help but gawk at the trees that lined the streets of Concord. Each one consisted of a different array of leaves; the burnt oranges and golden yellows evolved under the setting sun. The crunching under my boots and the cool wind biting my cheeks both served as a sweet reminder that fall was in full swing. To think that the trees will shed these leaves altogether like an old skin breaks my heart a little every year. However, the notion that nature continuously makes room for new life and experiences acts as reassurance. I hope to come back and see Concord with snow sitting on its branches, a new beauty that I will want to hold on to!

Houses and Architecture

The architecture of Concord is a perfect representation of the town’s placement in history as well as the natural adaptations that come with time. Throughout our time there, we witnessed house styles ranging from untouched colonials to mid-century moderns with hot tubs in the backyards. One thing that was evident was Concord Historical Society’s ongoing efforts to preserve the history that took place in these houses while also leaving room for more modernized creativity. My favorite house was a French-Norman style cottage that sat in a plot surrounded by trees. The house was covered in ivy and was decorated with intricate stained glass windows. It was the type of house that seemed as though it could protect you from the trials and tribulations of life through its beauty and warmth. Overall, the architecture of Concord fuels the romanticism that you cannot help but indulge in during your visit.

Reflections

Our trip to Concord was a much needed break from the noise and bustle of the city. The simple yet exuberant showcase of life in the small town suburbia reminded us both of our respective hometowns. It is easy to mold into the environment you live and breathe in, making it harder to take the initiative to discover somewhere new. There is something poetic about coexisting in a place where generations of individuals have lived their lives similarly to yours now, because human nature endlessly connects us all, even if it’s fleeting. Embracing the history and ambiance of a place as close as forty minutes away can lift your spirits and even connect you to something you miss. Grab your dearest friend, put on your fall attire, and enjoy the season; it is fleeting!