Adjusting Back To The “Great Big Beautiful Life” 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl from Kansas City, Missouri, a trip to Boston is one thing, but living here for school is another. Don’t get me wrong, Boston is my favorite place – I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. However, moving back in is a major adjustment.

My freshman year was full of first times without any of the people who raised me, or that I grew up with – that’s really scary and it is okay to feel that way, it’s all a part of the first year somewhere new. For all of the freshman reading, or those who feel a little lost, here is my guide on how to adjust back to the ‘Great Big Beautiful Life.’

Don’t Lose Touch

My mom is my best friend. Putting fifteen hundred miles between us was a huge risk that I wasn’t sure I was ready to take – separating myself from my mom was the worst part of coming to college. What I found out is that my mom was always wanting to talk, just as much as I was.

Getting distant between you and your friends from high school is inevitable. Don’t allow the space between you to hurt your friendships. You change and grow, and so do your friends. It’s okay to make new ones. Sometimes you’ll find the person you have been searching for your entire life – but don’t forget to treasure the ones at other schools and at home.

Find Ways To Escape

Having to adjust to a whole new perspective is overwhelming. I can’t tell you the amount of nights I spent alone in my room, accompanied by a box of pizza and Gilmore Girls. Sometimes we have to return to our old tricks in order to feel comfortable. At the end of the day, what matters most is being comfortable in your own skin and space.

Your feelings are valid in wanting to escape into a different universe for a couple of hours. Luckily, there are all kinds of worlds at the tips of our fingers; watching tv, artistry, movies, songs and books; one novel I recommend is a new release, “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry.

Take Risks

Moving somewhere new makes everyone feel like an outcast, but you aren’t.

Everyone is weird, that’s why we’re all here. If you don’t want to go out and party every weekend, don’t make yourself. However, if it’s something you want to do, don’t get in the way, you are the only thing standing in your path!

However, it is also okay to not want to go out. If you are tired, don’t let FOMO force you to do something. College is exhausting enough on its own without night life. It isn’t the end of the world if you decide to sit back and relax one weekend instead of hitting the town. Everything you miss on a single night out would be way better if you were rested and ready to have fun.

All Emerson students have quirks and different personalities than you, but there are people who are ultimately interested in the same things as you, so don’t be afraid to show who you really are.