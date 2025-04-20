The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my most recent favorite authors has been Emily Henry, New York Times bestselling author, known for her books with colorful spines; People We Meet On Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story. As an avid reader, I have stumbled upon her books multiple times – but with a sister who’s as Emily Henry would put it a ‘Book Lover’ I have been recommended her books multiple times. One of her books – my most recent read, Happy Place. It ended up being my favorite book I have read this year, I even gave it five stars. Happy Place, full of friendship, yearning, vacations and crisis, has been my favorite read of hers yet. This book follows Harriet, best friend to Cleo and Sabrina, get together once a year at Sabrina’s family home in Maine, with their significant others. Only thing is, Wyn, who Harriet was engaged to for eight years, has been invited on the trip without her knowing. This trip was going to be when Harriet told the others about their secret splitting; can her and Wyn stay friendly? More importantly, can they resist each other?

Happy Place opens with a written still of a beautiful friendship – told as three opposite girls who wouldn’t have found each other unless the fates aligned and put them all in the same dorm their freshman year of college. Throughout this book Henry is able to capture the pure essence of female friendship. All of the girls are different, but together they create a beautiful whole, that none of them could live without. Cleo, Sabrina and Harriet are three girls meant for destiny; through laughter, compliments, tension and even fights, these girls still think the highest and want the best for each other, and nothing could truly split them apart.

In a common theme of Emily Henry pieces, the two main characters capitalize off of yearning, which Henry writes effortlessly. Through stolen glances and unsaid words, we learn the truth about Wyn and Harriets doomed relationship. He lives in Montana, she lives in San Francisco. She was always so put together and he was always a mess. How can they work out their issues? Harriet can’t fathom loving Wyn in the same way she did before, but simultaneously can’t imagine living without him.

This book is 385 pages of human emotions. The thing that is widely loved about this book is that it is a real situation. People break up, but how they deal with it says the most about them. Read Happy Place by Emily Henry to see how Wyn and Harriet do it!