7 Space Adventures to Propel You Beyond the Artemis Launch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I heard NASA was working toward landing on the moon again, I was ecstatic. While I’m not sure how I feel about colonizing space, the idea of flying through it is simply tantalizing. I’m such a big fan of sci-fi/space media, so in conjunction with the Artemis 2 launch, I want to share some recommendations.

First, though, let’s recap. The Apollo missions, spanning from 1967 to 1972, had the goal of getting humans to the moon and safely bringing them back to Earth. From collecting geological samples to exploring the moon’s surface with the LRV, the Apollo missions set NASA up with important data for future missions.

After Apollo 17, the moon missions ceased because of how expensive the trips were to fund. However, in 2022, the Artemis missions started up with the goal of scientific discovery and of “build[ing] on [their] foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.”

Artemis 1, an uncrewed ship, launched in 2022 to orbit the moon. After its successful test flight, it came time for the crewed ship of Artemis 2 to launch just last week on the first of April. While Artemis 2 isn’t actually be landing on the moon, it’s still a huge deal in regards to both scientific research and the future of the Artemis Program.

In 2028, Artemis 4 is supposed to actually land on the moon, which will be the first time humans touch ground there since 1972. These 4 missions are the first of many meant to keep NASA’s lunar-presence consistent.

To keep the hype going, I’ve picked out 7 top-tier recommendations about interstellar adventures, found family, and “space gays.” So turn on your engines and get ready to blast off!

Project Hail Mary

Novel by Andy Weir, Movie Directed by Phil Lord and Christoper Miller- currently in theaters

Starting off with the obvious, Project Hail Mary is an absolutely necessary watch. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should head to the movie theater immediately.

The movie follows Ryland Grace as he wakes up in a space with no memory of how he got there. His past comes in flashbacks, but it’s quickly revealed that he’s a science teacher — so why the heck is he in space? Essentially, the sun is dying, and Grace is on a mission to save it (though, of course, there are more secrets revealed later on). Along the way, he meets Rocky, whose planet’s sun is also dying, and they not only work together to save their respective planets but end up fostering an intimate friendship.

Personally, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the book’s narration style (i.e., first person present with flashbacks and an annoyingly witty voice), but as a big fan of space, I looked forward to seeing the story represented visually. I’m happy to say my excitement was justified because… WOW.

The cinematography was out of this world (haha), Ryan Gosling was incredible, and James Ortiz did a fantastic job at making Rocky the most endearing alien in the universe. It was 6/5 stars from me, and other fans definitely agree about that. If you’re itching for beautiful visuals and heart-warming friendship, Project Hail Mary is the movie for you.

COSMOKNIGHTS

Web Series by Hannah Templer, Available in Print and at www.cosmoknights.space

Cosmoknights has very recently become one of my favorite things ever. I mean, what’s not to love about a ragtag group of space gays fighting against the patriarchy?

This graphic novel follows Pan, Bee, and Cass as they participate in jousting games (which are, essentially, courting rituals to marry a planet’s princess off to the worthiest suitor) in an effort to liberate them from intergalactic patriarchal systems. As the story goes along, we meet Kate, a cunning opportunist, and Isolde, a princess who didn’t want to be freed from the system, as well as Tara, Pan’s long-lost childhood friend.

As a found family fanatic, I was immediately hooked when Pan hid in the cargo of Bee and Cass (wives, btw!)’s ship because she wanted to join the rebellion. Honestly, if two beautiful lesbian cosmoknights showed up at my house, I would have gone too!

If you’re in the mood for space gays and epic battle scenes, Cosmoknights is the story for you.

The DArkness Outside Us / The Brightness Between Us

Duology by Eliot Schrefer

You may have heard of The Darkness Outside Us because of its upcoming movie release being produced by Elliot Page. I had no idea the book was picked up when I read it over the previous winter break, but I could not be more excited about Pageboy Productions being the ones to run the show.

The Darkness Outside Us follows Ambrose and Kodiak, two astronauts from rival countries alone on a spaceship with the mission of saving the world. However, there’s plenty of secrets to uncover on their one-way trip because they do not remember the preceding events of how they actually got onto the ship. There’s romantic tension, a mysterious atmosphere, and a plot twist that had me gagged.

I can’t reveal too much about The Brightness Between Us without revealing a ton of spoilers, but just know the sequel is as excellent as its predecessor.

Looking for a thrilling space adventure including both secrets and sexy banter? This duology is for you!

ELIO

Available on Disney+

Elio was a movie I was looking forward to since its original announcement date. Like, come on, a Pixar movie about a weird kid wanting to go to space? He’s literally me.

This movie follows Elio, an oddball outsider who thinks the place he’ll finally belong is beyond the exosphere. He gets abducted by aliens who think he’s the leader of Earth, makes a new fireproof best friend, and ends up stopping an intergalactic war because of his pure heart.

In the end, he realizes Earth was somewhere he could belong — he’d just been looking up into the stars instead of at what was right in front of him the whole time. It is an absolutely heartwarming movie that made many viewers (or possibly just me) cry. So if you want a tale of extraterrestrial weirdness, cross-planetary friendship, and homecomings, you should definitely watch it.

Atmosphere: A love story

Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This was by far my favorite book I read last summer — and I read a lot of fantastic books. While Taylor Jenkins Reid never fails to awe me with her prose (she’s obviously an acclaimed author for a reason), Atmosphere was on a different level entirely.

The novel follows Joan throughout a split-timeline narrative that revolves around her relationship with Vanessa. In the first part, you’re introduced to a gripping tale of a shuttle explosion killing all astronauts besides Vanessa, who now must navigate the flight alone, save for Joan’s voice dispatching information to her. We are then flashed back to Joan’s first day at NASA, where we follow her journey as an astronaut, an aunt, and a lover throughout the years leading up to the explosion.

It’s a beautiful story following the beautiful character of Joan. Her admiration of space and dedication to understanding it, alongside her devotion to her niece, Frances, and adoration of Vanessa, make her a delightful character to follow. Her wants feel relatable and tangible, which meant I was rooting for her at every page turn.

Atmosphere is the perfect story to read during a road trip (my personal experience), in the comfort of your own bed where you aren’t embarrassed to cry — because you will cry — or literally anywhere that allows reading. Grab a box of tissues before you start, though, because the story, while wonderful, is also quite a bit devastating!

The Stars Too Fondly

Novel by Emily Hamilton

Are you in the mood for a space heist? What about a flirtatious AI copy of the captain of a now-dead crew? Do you like queer found families, superpowers, and dark matter? Check out The Stars Too Fondly from your local library now!

The book follows Cleo, a chaotic wanna-be astronaut, and her friends as they “accidentally” steal a spaceship while trying to figure out why its crew went missing twenty years prior. They unintentionally start up the dark matter engine, which not only propels them into space but also reveals the AI holograph of the ship’s former captain, Billie.

As Cleo and her friends navigate the frontier they shot themselves into, Billie starts to remember what happened to her crew. Secrets are revealed, romances ensue, and the world is (maybe) saved.

I really appreciated this book for its ability to be both a rom-com and a science fiction thriller and I highly recommend it.

Bee And Puppycat

Web Series by Natasha Allegri, Available on Netflix and Youtube

I’m finishing off my recommendations list with the most comforting of comfort shows. Bee and Puppycat is a 2013 web series that follows Bee, a whimsically unemployed adult, and Puppycat, a former space outlaw magically transformed into a grumpy dog-cat creature. There’s a lot of awesome lore, but at base, Bee and Puppycat navigate Fishbowl Space (a dimension where planets are basically spherical aquariums) and meet friends, fight enemies, and discover the secrets that brought them together.

If you’re in the mood for beautiful animation, the joys of friendship, and incredible worldbuilding, I cannot recommend Bee and Puppycat enough.

I hope you found a new space adventure to obsess over. In the meantime, I’ll be on standby for the Artemis missions, counting down the days until humans walk on the moon once more.