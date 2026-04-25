10 DIY Gifts that You Can Make Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

52 Reasons Why I Love/Am Grateful for You

Take your standard deck of cards and get creative! You can paint the cards to make a custom deck to give to someone, or cut out pictures to make a photo book. You can also do “52 different songs that remind me of you.” To really make someone’s day, on each card write a heartfelt message or the classic “52 reasons why I am grateful for you” or “52 reasons why I love you.”

Painted Vinyl Record

You can find old/used vinyl records cheaply at many thrift stores and second-hand shops. A fun and easy way to decorate your room or even to give to someone you care about. Also, we love recycled/earth-friendly crafts.

Scrapbooking

While it may seem obvious and popular, scrapbooking is a really beautiful craft, and you can get really creative with it. Even with just a glue stick and some crayons, handmade crafts and gifts are meaningful and a beautiful way to show someone you care.

Custom Wrapping Paper

Take an old brown paper grocery bag and get to decorating! It’s super cheap and easy to make, with another earth-friendly craft. Use either a Sharpie or any marker to draw designs on the gift you plan to wrap.

Origami

This craft is a little more difficult, but once you get the hang of it, it really isn’t hard. Making paper flowers or paper animals is a cute way to tell someone that you’re thinking of them or for a partner. There are tons of YouTube videos out there that show you how to make different kinds of flowers and different kinds of animals. Another really cute idea to recycle is to take an old book, cut one up, and make a bouquet of book paper flowers for the reader in your life.

Kiss Card

Take a blank sheet of paper and a cheap drugstore red lipstick and make kiss stamps on the paper. This is great for a romantic partner or just to tell your friends how much you love them.

Decorated Picture Frame

Another reason to go to your local second-hand store or thrift store! Take an old picture frame and decorate it with whatever you have around your house. Stickers, paint, markers, old buttons, anything you have, and this can be a great gift for a parent, friend, or any loved one.

Friendship Bracelets

Not only are these super relaxing to make/do while watching your favorite movie, but it’s also fun to experiment with different patterns and colors. There are patterns online that range from difficulty level to time needed. These are classic summer activities to do by the pool or on the beach, something to do in the sun!

Painted Jean Jacket

Have an old jacket collecting dust in your closet? Revamp it by painting the back of it and adding cute details. You can embroider the sleeves and add all sorts of things that you just have lying around. You can cut up another piece of clothing and sew it together to make your own custom jacket that will have people asking where they can buy one.

Custom Hair Brush

Old hairbrush sitting in your vanity drawer? Bust it out and give it a makeover. After you clean your old hairbrush, you can spend time putting your favorite stickers on it or even painting it to make a whole new brush. Why not add some glitter too?

All of these crafts are a super fun way to get creative with your friends and family and to engage sustainably!