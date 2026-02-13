I’M CALLING IT NOW: 2026 TRENDS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Duq U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re as chronically online as I am, I’m sure you’ve seen the TikToks about what the newest 2026 trends will be. Trend forecasters are usually close but never right on point. Here’s what I think will be everywhere this year.

1. 2016 comeback

One trend I’ve already been seeing is 2016 making its comeback, and we’re all here for it! It’ll never be the same as the iconic year itself, but influencers and social media users are posting their “Tumblr girl aesthetics” musical.lys, listening to 2016 music, iPhone 5cs in bright pink and blue, the mannequin challenge, washed VSCO filters, and old Snapchat filters like the dog filter, rainbow puking filter, and the iconic flower crown. Not to mention the talk of the return of the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks ( a girl can dream)!

2. retro ATHLEISURE wear

Another trend I am absolutely here for? Retro athleisure wear. Let’s be real, everyone wants to be the most comfy going to the gym or having a chill day. Think early 2000’s mismatched, Adidas stripes track pants, baby tee, Nike logos, and beat up Air Force Ones that have clearly been THROUGH it. The ultimate throwback: the rolled-over low- rise Victoria’s Secret PINK yoga pants. This will be such a big trend this year since it’s so adorable, but still looks put together. It’s slightly messy, but cute, and “I didn’t try yet, I’m still eating.”

3. the side part

2026 will bring back the side part. I’ve already seen so many influencers and cool girls on TikTok rocking the side part. Before you start dragging it, I am, in fact, guilty of having an AGGRESSIVE side part in middle school/early high school, but the subtle side part? I could get behind that. Just a little effortless aside from the middle part we all have now. Effortless, subtle, not reliving the past like the 2016 trend, but making it modern, adding a little more volume and dimension to your hair. You know what would be even cooler, if we switched between the side part and the basic middle part. I am sick of the slicked back middle part being the ONLY acceptable way to wear your hair. Sometimes, messy is cute.

4. pink blush

We’re also bringing back the cute, cool-toned pink blush. Out with the bronzy/orangey blushes, and in with the playful rosy cheeks. I know I feel very cute and confident when I have a little pink hue to my face when I forget to wear my sunscreen. Pink cheeks and under eyes really just make your skin look healthier, and wearing blush here will make it look like you’re genuinely blushing from within. I’ll be honest, in a world full of bronzy and orange blush trends, I’ve been loyal to my light pink tone. I’d love to see makeup back in the realm of softness and not so much about the contour/bronzer. I’ve been obsessed with this one from Sephora lately.

5. sequins

Sequins will make their comeback this summer. Sequined dresses and tops for going out? Absolutely adorable. It gives off the energy that you’re dressing for the fun night you’re going to have, and not just trying to fit in. After this “clean girl aesthetic” over the past few years, we need more fun. It doesn’t stop with clothes. Sparkly makeup looks with metallic chromes, glittery eyeshadows, and glosses WILL be in -I know we’ve all seen the girl on TikTok with the gorgeous sparkly lip gloss. It’s a NEED not a want. It gives off bold, confident, and main-character energy all at once. I’m living for it.

6. no more “clean Girl”

Moving away from the clean-girl aesthetic. I think that embellishments will be back in full bloom. From jeans to accessories like handbags, embroidery, patches, rhinestones, and fun details are so back. Handbag charms have already made their comeback in late 2025, so I think we’re going to start bedazzling everything. This will be a great way to express ourselves rather than just trying to fit in. Maximalist > minimalist all day!