Painting a Picture of Drexel’s Artistic Visionaries

When I got to Drexel, the first thing that captured my attention was the burst of creativity everywhere I turned! Whether I was walking to class or grabbing a coffee, I’d spot students rocking cool outfits, handmade jewelry, or selling their own art at the street fairs in front of Westphal or Lancaster. From indie films to catchy beats, every Drexel student seemed to be working on something amazing. That’s what makes Drexel so special—being in the heart of the city and having this artsy vibe that lets students bring their creative aspirations to life. To shed light on the incredible work being done on campus, I asked two student artists on campus, Skye Seid and Miles Fuller, about how they make their mark on campus. From graphic design and mixed media that expands beyond the boundaries of conventional art and minimalistic fashion that pushes students to view style in a modern and sleek way, these creatives share their journeys, challenges, and inspirations. Here’s an inside look at how they’re transforming their visions into reality, one brushstroke and sketch at a time:

Skye Seidenstein– Graphic Design Major Miles Fuller – Fashion Design Major

Junior- Class of 2026 Junior– Class of 2026

MJ: What inspired you to start making work and actually go through with your vision?

SS: Initially, I had no idea I wanted to become an artist; it wasn’t until I fully committed to it that I realized how much I loved it. As for what inspires me now, I draw from natural sources—like the city, nature, and textures—as well as content I enjoy, such as video games, TV shows, and more.

MF: I was originally inspired by designers like Karl Lagerfeld and his work at Chanel and Fendi. I loved the way he was able to standardize his method of storytelling and answer to the global conversation of fashion. It made me want to do the same and reflect my own point of view and philosophies through fashion.

MJ: What role do “mistakes” play in your work? Do they ever end up staying in the piece?

SS: Mistakes are part of the process. Virtually every work of mine has some mistake that I actually enjoyed enough to keep in the final version. Designing is about making mistakes and intentionally transforming them into decisions.

MF: Mistakes play a big role in my ideation and production process. I usually try to avoid making mistakes, but every once in a while, they end up adding to a piece in ways I didn’t expect. It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes they can pay off.

MJ: How do you decide when a piece is “finished?”

SS: Frankly, when I can’t work on it anymore. Sometimes, I feel like I’m just pushing pixels and not being creative anymore. Usually, I take that moment to step away from the project, either entirely or until I come up with something fun to add to it

MF: I decide that a piece is finished when it looks close enough to how I intended from the start. Most things that turn out well were planned to look the way they do when finished. There’s a lot of planning in fashion design and production. (RIGHT SIDE ) “Guided Eye” by Skye Seid

MJ: What’s the strangest source of inspiration you’ve had had for a piece?

SS: The strangest source of inspiration I’ve had so far is snake skin texture. I absolutely adore it, even though it’s often hard to incorporate into the final result.

MF: There was one digital collection I created that was partially inspired by specific types of fungus that infect ants in the Amazon Rainforest. This fungus controls the ants’ minds, making them climb trees and bite into the bark, where they eventually sprout and release spores. I saw similarities between this and people’s obsession with beauty at the expense of their own well-being, so I decided to design around those similarities.

MJ: Are there any outlets such as friends, hobbies, places that spark your creative bone?

SS: My hobbies are easily the greatest source of inspiration, as I mentioned before, but I find that if I can’t get my creative juices flowing, going on a walk always inspires me.

MF: Recently, live DJ sets in Brooklyn have been a big inspiration. I’m currently fascinated by digital sensuality, high-speed mechanics, and industrial techno music, which has become the foundation of much of my inspiration for projects.

MJ: Do you have any big future goals for your art work?

“Thinking of You” by Skye Seidstein

SS: Not really! I’d like to gain some real-world branding experience and showcase my art to a wider audience, but I know that will come with time!

MF: I want to make ‘Fuller’ (Mile’s fashion logo name) a real, functioning high-fashion brand with cultural reverence and a distinguished identity. This is a life goal I will continue to work toward until I can create collections and shows that tell stories in the same way Karl Lagerfeld did at Chanel.

As you can see, creative energy at Drexel is EVERYTHING—it’s what keeps inspiring students like Skye and Miles to push the limits of their art. Whether it’s Skye’s graphic design that blends nature with pop culture or Miles’ sleek, modern fashion, these two are taking their goals to the next level. Interviewing them has been such an honor, and I’m proud to call them my friends as I watch them pursue their aspirations. Their passion and drive prove that they’re just getting started, and honestly, the future of art and fashion at Drexel is looking SO exciting. I can’t wait to see how their journeys unfold—if this is just the beginning, I’m 100% here for it! Check out a few pieces from Skye and Miles below.

Top Row: “Cowtown Rodeo” Brand by Skye Seidstein

“Guided Eye” by Skye Seid

“Thinking of You” by Skye Seidstein

Bottom Column: Fuller by Miles Fuller