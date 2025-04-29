The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just do it. No one makes it sound easier than Nike. Go all in and commit to the bit. Be fearless of consequence and judgement, and dive head first into whatever it is you want to do. Even when you don’t feel motivated to do it, just do it.

The inspiration for this article? My incredible writer’s block. Over the course of the last week I have found myself in a cycle of attempting to write something, disliking it, trying to rewrite it, giving up on it, and starting new with a completely different topic. I have spent hours trying to find the perfect words to properly articulate my thoughts; one million ideas circling my mind with not a single one coming to fruition.

I am not one who is unfamiliar with creative block; as an artist, musician, and writer I am constantly looking for new ways to create but often finding myself frustrated and overwhelmed with possibility. I place so much pressure on creating something perfect that I often don’t create at all. I spend so much time dwelling on all the art I’d like to produce, all the songs I’d like to learn, and all the stories I’d like to tell, but rarely ever do I finish them all the way through. Why? I’m scared to ruin them. They are so full of opportunity to be something great, something profound as they sit there half finished leaving the rest to interpretation. I am less credible for any mistakes on a piece that is unfinished when it is the consumer’s job to finish the piece for themselves. It takes away the fear of potentially misrepresenting myself, allowing me the comfort of releasing responsibility over the technicalities of the piece but taunting me with the possibility of everything the piece could be.

This is when it becomes time to just do it. Right now, for example, I am just doing it. I am writing this piece to hold myself accountable to my goals and push through the writer’s block to keep up with my writing. There are about four other unfinished article drafts sitting beside this one, again suffering the consequences of my fear of being wrong, but I am sure to finish them eventually, I just need to push past the temporary setback. I am practicing the art of removing myself from the pressure of external validation and creating what I feel is the best representation of myself, my thoughts, and my story regardless of what other’s opinions may be of it. There is no wrong way to express yourself, anyway. And even if there was, it is not the end of the world to make a mistake every now and then.

It sounds so easy, to just do it. I mean, it’s laid out so plain and simple. You know what you want and now all you need to do is just go and do it. But we all know it’s not actually that easy. This is why it is so important to hold ourselves accountable to our goals and continue to persevere through all our ruts, doubts, and fears even when we don’t want to. Even if you’re unsure, even if you’re not motivated, even if you’re scared that you might mess it up, just do it.