From Vinyl to Vogue: Women in Music Who Influence Fashion’s Biggest Trends 

From bohemian to athleisure icons, coastal dreams to maximalist visionaries, these women are not just influencing fashion but redefining it. Each artist wears their identity, emotion, and story on their sleeves—quite literally! Fashion is more than an aesthetic but language, performance, and power. Through fabric and accessories, we can see the soundtrack of a generation taking shape!

Bohemian: Florence Welch, Tyla, & Jhené Aiko

Bohemian style began in France as an anti-establishment lifestyle in the early 1800s. Bohemian style was originally applied to artists, poets, free thinkers and others who routinely turned their backs on the structure and materialism of a conventional society. It became elevated in the 1960s and 70s, when it merged with the hippie movement, incorporating more of a nature-loving and transcendental facet.

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine embodies the romantic and mystical heart of bohemian fashion. Her flowing fabrics, vintage lace, and layered textures aren’t just fashion, they’re an extension of her music, radiating a haunting, emotionally raw, and all-consuming presence. It’s not only fashion but also storytelling, a visual incantation that reflects the spiritual and emotional undercurrents of her music. In her song “Cosmic Love,” Florence conjures a reality that is both ethereal and earthbound, where loss and transcendence are not mutually exclusive.

Tyla brings a fresh twist to bohemian fashion. She sources Afrocentric patterns, beaded accessories, and earthy tones in her looks. Her aesthetic is a blend of soft sensuality, effortlessness, and sultry taste which mirrors the rhythmic pulse of her music. In “Water,” the sensual, dance-infused hit, Tyla uses visuals that lean into a soft, dewy mystique, flowing garments, and a hypnotic fluidity.

Jhené Aiko is well known for her soft yet powerful vocals and introspective lyrics that are reflected in her wardrobe. Her style reflects her connection to nature, spirituality, and freedom. Like Tyla and Florence, her closet is also filled with earthy tones and lacey fabrics that echo the essence of the 1960s flower children. Aiko is very open about her holistic practices that bleed through her music. In her song “Spotless Mind,” she uses softer synths and minimal percussion creating an open atmosphere reflecting a lot of the Bohemian culture of detachment from the physical.

Elevated Athleisure: Billie Eilish, Renee Rapp, & Tate McRae

Elevated athleisure has become the uniform of a generation redefining power and vulnerability, artists like Billie Eilish, Renee Rapp, and Tate McRae wear it as second skin with equal parts armor and expression. It’s fashion that breathes, stretches, and shields, a blend of performance and emotional wear.

Billie Eilish’s usage of oversized streetwear became a statement of agency, especially in the face of oversexualization in the media during her formative years. Today her style has evolved as she incorporates sleeker fabrics, corset-like structures, and designer collabs. It mirrored her growing comfort with being seen but also being in control of her own image. We see this evolution in her “Happier Than Ever” era, her noticeable shift with sleeker fabrics, corseted silhouettes, and vintage look with a modern edge. Her voice became more expansive with songs like, “Your Power,” which directly confronts exploitation. While her track, “Happier Than Ever,” explodes from a delicate sadness to her screaming in the outro. Her fashion transformation parallels her lyrical one as she no longer conceals but becomes confrontational.

Renee Rapp creates music that is raw, bold, and emotional. These qualities are mirrored in her fashion choices. Rapp adds a polished edge to athleisure with her signature mix of track pants, heels, cropped hoodies, and bold makeup—striking a balance between emotional intensity and effortless cool. This is reflected in her music as she dissects heartbreak, insecurity, and self-worth with honesty and a theatrical flair. In her track, “In the Kitchen,” she peels back layers of heartbreak and self-doubt, reading like a journal entry as she paints a picture.

Tate McRae’s style is a direct reflection of her roots in dance and the emotionally driven storytelling that defines her music. She’s often seen in low-rise cargos, fitted tanks, cropped jackets, and statement sneakers, a style built for movement—but always with a sense of edge and intention. There’s a curated casualness that mirrors the precision in her choreography and the polished-yet-vulnerable tone of her music. Her lyrics often highlight romance, confusion, and self-discovery, and her fashion reflects the same youthful intensity of soft yet structured aesthetic. In videos like “feel like shit,” and “she’s all i wanna be,” McRae’s fashion becomes a part of the narrative choreography. Her clothes move with her, adding emphasis from her subtle shifts of power back into softness. Her outfits aren’t just functional for dance; they’re part of her rhythm, which amplifies her stage presence and grounds her in her aesthetic.

Coastal and chaotic: Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, & Kali Uchis

Coastal fashion used to stir up images of clean stripes, crisp linens, and effortless elegance. However, in recent years, the aesthetic has unraveled into something far more emotionally layered. Coastal and chaotic: a moodier, messier take on seaside style. The evolution of the style reflects a cultural shift: we’re no longer idolizing perfection but embracing the messiness of beauty.

Chappell Roan brings a theatrical, glitter-drenched twist to the coastal aesthetic—part mermaid fantasy, part emotional rollercoaster. Her style is campy, queer, and unapologetically loud, yet soaked in vulnerability. In her music video for “Casual,” she gives a balance of playful pop with lyrics that carry heavier meaning about her relationships. Much like her music—wildly fun but emotionally raw—her fashion walks the tightrope between performance and authenticity. Instead of toning herself down to fit the setting; she brings chaos to the coast, painting heartbreak with bright colors and turning turmoil into something cinematic and fabulous but also human. She’s a technicolor storm with rhinestones.

Lana Del Rey has built an entire universe out of melancholy glamour, and her fashion is just as iconic as her sound. Her look is rooted in vintage Americana but also fits the theme of coastal. Draped in slip dresses, vintage cardigans, and delicate lace, she channels the softness of the coastal aesthetic. Her look is sun-drenched and soft, but her musical presence is quite the opposite. On the surface, her fashion can align with a coastal vibe seeming calmer, but beneath the surface her music is more tender yet tragic, drenched in her longing. Songs like “West Coast,” and “Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have,” unravel stories of doomed love, addiction, and self-destruction displayed in beautiful cinema.

Kali Uchis dives into a coastal fashion with dreamy surrealism, fluid glamour, and steeped sensuality. Her fashion pulls from a reworked hyper-femininity with vintage silhouettes, sheer cover-ups dripping in rhinestones, and platform heels. Her aesthetic merges perfectly with the sounds of her music. In tracks like “Telepatía” and “Moonlight,” she conjures a warm atmosphere that’s romantic, escapist, and dripping with emotional intimacy. The melodies drift like ocean tides the same way she drifts seamlessly across bilingual lyrics with hypnotic fluidity.

Maximalism: Doechii, Lady Gaga, & Rina Sawayama

Maximalism has grown into its own distinctive aesthetic, evolving from a niche taste, into a powerful style movement that challenges conventional norms. Maximalism fashion thrives on bold colors, clashing patterns, oversized silhouettes, and lavish embellishments that all coexist in a single look. Influenced by vintage trends, high fashion, streetwear, and global cultures, this aesthetic encourages individuality and personal storytelling through clothing.

Doechii embodies a newer wave of maximalism: loud, layered, and unapologetically self-made. Often fusing Y2K nostalgia, Afro-futurism, streetwear, and performance art, she creates explosive looks. Doechii is a shapeshifter, take her 2025 Grammy’s performance of “CATFISH,” where she wears a mix-match suit from Thom Browne with signature red, white, and blue stripes. Swarmed by dancers in complete unison, she gives the audience a visual overload, but it is completely chaos controlled. Her style and choreography mirror the song’s themes of deception, identity, and trust.

Lady Gaga’s maximalism style isn’t just an aesthetic, but a language. Her fashion is art as it shapeshifts across eras, genres, and personas. From her iconic meat dress to bedazzled bodysuits, Gaga doesn’t simply wear clothes but becomes the art she creates. She tells stories about reinvention, confrontation, or emotional intensity. This visual language flows directly into her music. Tracks like “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and “911,” are sonic maximalism: layered, explosive, theatrical, and emotionally complex. She uses maximalism religiously, breaking binaries of masculine and feminine.

Rina Sawayama embraces maximalism as stepping into a kaleidoscope of identity, genre exploration, and emotion. Blending metal aggression, Y2K glam, and high-concept couture into a style that defines a new level of categorization. In her “XS music video, she channels hyper-capitalist nightmare Barbie, utilizing excessive makeup, dripping gold, and robotic movements. Her way of critiquing consumer culture by becoming it is mesmerizing.