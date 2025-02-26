Flux’s Lightning Round Showcases Drexel’s Freshest Talent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On February 16, Drexel’s student-run live-music event club—Flux—organized an event called Lightning Round, which offered a night of fast-paced, high-energy performances from some of Drexel’s most talented emerging artists. The event was a resounding success, drawing in a crowd of music lovers and giving student musicians a platform to showcase their talents.

Flux’s Lightning Round was designed to be a high-speed, full-band open mic event, and it lived up to the hype. The concept of the Lightning Round was simple: bands and solo artists had the opportunity to sign up and perform short sets, with the first 10 acts to sign up securing a guaranteed spot. With a quick-paced format, the event ensured that each performance was packed with energy and excitement, making it a thrilling experience for both the performers and the audience.

For many of the participants, Lightning Round was a unique opportunity to take the stage and gain exposure in front of their peers. With a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, students could connect with one another over their shared love for music while experiencing the thrill of performing live. Flux’s mission of fostering a sense of community and creativity within Drexel’s student body was at the heart of the event— as it is with all Flux shows that feature local artists.

The Lightning Round not only provided a stage for Drexel’s musicians but also highlighted the numerous benefits of having a student-run live music production club like Flux on campus. For the performers, the event offered a chance to gain valuable experience in front of a live audience. Performing live can be an intimidating but rewarding experience for any artist, and for many of the Lightning Round participants, it was crucial to play a live show with concert-grade equipment in front of an audience.

In addition to giving student musicians a chance to perform, Flux also plays a key role in helping students gain hands-on experience in live music production. As a student-run organization, Flux provides opportunities for students to take on roles behind the scenes, learning about event planning, sound management, and the logistics of putting together a successful performance. The experience of organizing an event like the Lightning Round teaches invaluable skills that extend beyond music, providing practical, real-world knowledge that students can apply in a variety of future careers.

Flux’s events, including the Lightning Round, also benefit the broader Drexel community. By showcasing local and student artists, Flux creates spaces where students can engage with music in a live setting. These events contribute to Drexel’s vibrant art scene on campus, fostering a sense of connection and support among students.

An important aspect of Flux’s mission is to provide Drexel’s student body with access to local music. Through events like the Lightning Round or Battle of the Bands, Flux gives students the chance to discover new and emerging talent, and for many of the performers, it’s an opportunity to introduce their music to a larger audience. The events provide a platform for these up-and-coming artists to gain recognition and exposure within the Drexel community, which can often be difficult to achieve outside of more established venues.

Flux’s Lightning Round was a prime example of how a student-led organization can have a lasting impact on campus life. Not only did the event provide an unforgettable experience for both performers and attendees, but it also underscored the importance of having spaces for students to express themselves creatively. Flux’s commitment to supporting Drexel’s student musicians, while simultaneously offering valuable learning opportunities for those interested in event production, is something that will continue to benefit the Drexel community for years to come.