A Freshman’s Guide To Drexel: What To Keep In Your Metaphorical “Purse”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Drexel chapter.

Moving away from home to college is an exciting yet daunting experience, especially when moving into a fast-paced city. Everybody in the city makes it clear that they have places to be. To stay on track and keep your life as carefree as possible, here are some essentials that you should always keep in your bag.

First off, I highly recommend purchasing a SEPTA card. SEPTA, which stands for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, is the major public transportation system in Philadelphia which includes subways, trolleys, buses, and regional trains. You can fill your SEPTA card with as much money as you see fit, allowing you to take as many trips as possible before having to reload it. To use it, you simply tap the card’s chip on whatever form of transport you are using. Although Philadelphia is a very walkable city, public transport is a very convenient and fast option to get to your destination faster.

Speaking of cards, you should always double-check that you have your Dragon card (or respective school’s) card on standby. This card allows you to get into academic buildings, your dorm, the dining halls, etc., and includes all your meal swipes and dining dollars. Beyond campus, your school card can even get you a student discount at places around the city such as certain museums, theaters, and even restaurants. If you lose it, you must pay a fee to buy a new one, so be thoughtful of where you are keeping it.

Bringing a charging cord or portable charger with you wherever you go can be a lifesaver. When out in an unfamiliar area, your phone dying is less than ideal. Keeping it charged is not just about convenience, it’s also crucial for safety; a charger could be your holy grail in certain situations. While on the topic of phones, another feature that I think everyone should set up is their Apple Wallet. While you should have your real wallet on you as well, Apple Wallet makes life much easier as it provides access to all your cards with the click of a button. You can make quick payments, including on public transport, and it is overall more convenient while on the go in the city.

I can never leave the house without my AirPods. I must listen to music when I am walking or working. If I have any time off, I consume different forms of media: TikTok, television, movies, etc. I feel as if my day would be derailed if I did not have access to my headphones, so I always throw them in my bag before heading out.

Finally, you should keep hygiene and beauty products: deodorant, perfume, hand sanitizer, and your lip combo. Days in college can be draining and long, but you do not want that shown in your physical appearance. You may not have time throughout the day to go home and reapply certain products, so throwing together a little hygiene kit and storing it in your bag can keep you feeling fresh.

By keeping these essentials in hand, you will feel more prepared and confident as you navigate your new college lifestyle. Staying organized and safe is the best thing that new college students can do for themselves.