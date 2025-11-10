What I Wish I Knew Before Senior Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Senior year always felt like the finish line. I thought I’d have everything figured out, the perfect plan, the dream internship, the confidence to take on the world. However, the truth is that senior year is less about having all the answers and more about learning how to live with the questions.

Here’s what I wish I knew before it started:

1. You Don’t Have to Do Everything

I used to say yes to every opportunity, every meeting, every event, every project. I thought being busy meant being successful. But I learned that rest matters. Saying no doesn’t mean you’re lazy. It means you’re protecting your peace.

2. Burnout Is Real and It Sneaks Up on You

There were weeks I felt tired but kept pushing. I ignored the signs until I couldn’t anymore. Senior year taught me that burnout isn’t a badge of honor. It’s a signal to slow down, breathe, and ask for help.

3. Joy Is Just as Important as Ambition

I spent so much time chasing goals that I forgot to enjoy the little things, laughing with friends, dancing in my room, and taking walks without checking my phone. Joy isn’t a distraction. It’s fuel.

4. Plans Change and That’s Okay

I had a vision for how everything would go. Some of it worked out. Some didn’t. But every twist taught me something new. Senior year reminded me that flexibility is strength, and the unknown isn’t always scary; sometimes it’s exciting.

5. You’re Already Enough

It’s easy to compare yourself to others, their jobs, their grades, their glow-ups. But your journey is yours. You don’t need to prove your worth. You just need to believe in it.