TikTok Therapy: Is Healing Online Helping or Hurting Us?

TikTok has become more than just a place for dance videos and funny trends. These days, it’s full of mental health content, from tips on anxiety to signs of depression. Some people even call it “TikTok therapy.” But is it really helping us heal, or is it making things worse?

For many people, TikTok is the first place they hear someone talk about what they’re feeling. When creators share their stories about anxiety, ADHD, or burnout, it can feel comforting. You realize you’re not alone.

Some videos offer:

· Simple coping tips like breathing exercises or journaling

· Encouragement to seek help from a therapist

· Education about mental health terms and symptoms

This kind of content can be empowering, especially for young people who don’t always have access to therapy or support. According to a report by The Guardian, TikTok has become a space where Gen Z users feel validated and seen, especially when traditional mental health resources feel out of reach.

But not everything on TikTok is helpful. Some creators aren’t trained professionals. They might give advice that’s wrong, unsafe, or too general. Others use mental health as a trend, posting dramatic videos for likes instead of real support.

A study published in The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry found that while some TikTok videos provide accurate information, many oversimplify complex conditions or promote self-diagnosis without context.

Some problems include:

· Self-diagnosing based on short clips

· Confusing symptoms with personality traits