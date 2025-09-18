The Summer I Didn’t Sit Still

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once the school year begins, I start applying to every internship and program that comes across my screen. No matter how small or big it is, I apply immediately. However, out of all the internships I applied for, I only heard back from two. Little did I know that those two programs/internships would impact my summer in such an amazing way.

My first program was with Bloomberg News in New York City. It was only for about a week in the middle of May. But that one week opened so many doors. Going in, I was so nervous; I had never been to an official news environment. But I was surrounded by other college students, such as myself, who were also nervous at the beginning.

Within this week, I got close to many of the other participants, and I soon started calling them my friends. I still speak with all of them to this day. I even got to better my writing, reporting, and journalism skills as a whole. I even keep in contact with the employees I met over at Bloomberg headquarters.

My summer wasn’t over after the program was over. In less than forty-eight hours, I was on a flight to Orlando, Florida, to work at Walt Disney World for the summer. I participated in the Disney on the Yard program this past summer. I worked in Epcot at a ride called “Soarin Around the World”. I got to meet so many people from across the globe that I still talk to every day. Besides working at the most magical place on earth and creating magic every day, I also loved going to theme parks with friends or even by myself to clear my head. To end my summer at Disney, I was able to organize for my mom to come visit me, and we got to explore the parks for the first time in a long time.

This summer has been one full of so many memories I will always cherish. I am grateful for every opportunity I was given and can’t wait to see what next summer brings!