The Heartbeat of the Yard

The Tailgate

Before the kickoff of the game, there is always a tailgate, no matter where you go. However, with HBCUs, it’s different. There are other people selling food, giving away platters, or running selling things from their small businesses. Every time homecoming comes around, it always feels like a family reunion.

I love seeing all the alumni and being able to talk to them and hear about their time when they were an undergrad.

The Concert

One of the main events during homecoming week is the concert. It’s honestly a make-or-break moment when it comes to the artist who comes to perform at each school. This year at Delaware State University, we had Bunna B, Mariah the Scientist, and G Herbo. I was able to attend the concert and I did enjoy myself. That was my first time seeing one of my favorite singers (Mariah the Scientist) perform, and she didn’t disappoint.

Other schools have had performances from Queen Naija, Party Next Door, Glorilla, and many other mainstream artists. People even go as far as to travel to other schools to see their favorite artist. The concert is one of the most entertaining shows of the week.

The StepShow

The step show, which is one of my personal favorites, is the most entertaining. I love seeing all the different fraternities and sororities perform along with the other performing organizations on this campus. My favorite performance was from an organization named IStep. I love seeing how creative everyone gets and how crisp everyone’s movements and steps are.

I also love how creative the themes are each year. This theme was a fairytale, “Once Upon a Time” theme. Last year was a villains vs. heroes theme, and the performers never disappoint. I can’t wait to see next year’s theme.

Yardfest

Last and certainly not least, the last day after the tailgate is the Yardfest. That’s pretty much the last hoo-ray of homecoming. Where there’s food, music, and so many people just having fun and vibing. I personally make so many memories when it’s time for Yardfest, and I’m with my friends. Long story short, this homecoming is definitely one for the books. Next up is spring fling!!