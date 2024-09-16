The Deliverance: A Powerful Story That Will Leave You on the Edge of Your Seat

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone is buzzing about the Netflix movie Deliverance. Starring Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Elis-Taylor, and Glen Close, three legendary actors performed in the movie, a testament to the hard work and dedication of director Lee Daniels. The movie is about a single mother, Ebony Jackson (Andra Day), who moves into a new house with her three kids, Nate Jackson (Caleb McLaughlin), Shante Jackson (Demi Singleton), Andre Jackson (Anthony B. Jenkins), and her sick mother, Alberta, who played Glenn Close.

Everything was fine until the family discovered strange demonic occurrences, which led them to be under a curse and have their house placed in a portal of hell. Ebony Jackson (Andra Day) is trying to find a way to get her family back, and she comes across Reverend Apostle Bernice James (Aunjanue Elis-Taylor), who introduces her to doing a “Deliverance” to get her family back.

This movie has so many important messages that profoundly encourage the audience to build a connection. The movie was a horror film that embodied a strong sense of spirituality and faith, incorporating scriptures and addressing issues that people face daily. This is why it evokes goosebumps in viewers.

On USA Today, Lee Daniels was interviewed to discuss his new movie, “ Deliverance,” he explained why he wanted to create the movie. He stated, “ I believe we are in a dark time,” Daniels says instead of a horror flick, he wanted to make a “ faith-based thriller.” In an effort to establish a rapport with the audience to cultivate influence .” He continues saying, “ Whether it’s Buddha, whether it’s Allah, whether it’s Jesus Christ, whether it’s you learning to love yourself more, we need to do that so that we can find peace. Tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us.”

Lee Daniels also notes that the movie centers on a black mother who battles daily demons, resulting in a toxic relationship with her mother. Despite her mother’s transformation into a Christ-follower, Ebony has never forgiven her. Ebony’s lack of a positive relationship with her mother hinders her children from forming a bond with her.

The movie represents daily issues that families face, which are at times referred to as generational curses. The movie portrays Ebony’s struggle to let go of the past and her failure to cultivate a positive self-image. She realized that the key to reuniting with her family was to forgive her mother and have faith in God’s guidance.

The “Deliverance” has traveled around the globe. It is also an inspiring true story. The article “The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Deliverance: What Happened To Latoya Ammons?” shares this inspiring true story. A woman named Latoya Ammons moved her mother, Rosa Campbell, and three children to a one-story home in Gary, Indiana, in November 2011. Strange events occur in their home, with her family noticing footsteps ascending from the basement stairs, Campbell observing a shadow pacing in her living room, and Ammons witnessing her children leaping over their bed, leading to physical injuries.

Following the incident, Ammons reached out to local churches in the area, but they refused to listen. Although a church wanted to help the Ammons family, “According to the Indy Star, one church official told the family their house had “spirits” in it and suggested they clean the home with bleach and ammonia, then use oil to draw crosses on every door and window.”

Ammons also took the clairvoyant’s advice, creating an altar in her basement. The article states, it states, “She draped a white sheet over an end table, placed a white candle and a Mary, Joseph, and Jesus statue it…” It continues, stating that Ammons and another person with her wore white t-shirts and white scarves around their heads while burning sage and sulfur throughout the house.

Before things took a turn, nothing happened in the previous three events. Ammons witnessed her children’s bulging eyes, sinister smiles, and deep voices. Ammons transferred her sons to the Methodist Hospital campus in Gary and contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) to investigate potential neglect and abuse of her children. No one could understand the ordeal that she, her mother, and her children endured. People assumed she was lying and didn’t understand the horrors she was experiencing. On the bright side, Ammons still has custody of her kids as of November 2012. Ammon moved her family into a new house while they were working on a case plan with DCS. In January 2013, DCS filed a “request for wardship dismissal” with Ammon and her children. DCS mentioned that Ammon and her children had made significant progress.

After the release of the movie “Deliverance,” the current status of Ammon and her children remains unknown. However, this movie provided a platform and opened people’s eyes to Ammon and her children’s struggles. Not only did this movie help Ammom and her children’s story to be placed in the public eye, but the movie shows that no matter what your family goes through, God will find a way to give protection and guidance through the temptations that households face.