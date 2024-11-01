Surviving Seasonal Sadness: How I Brighten Up Those Dark Days

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DESU chapter.

It is finally the time of year when the summery sun hides behind the gray-clouded skies, the air becomes cool and dry, and the leaves begin to change colors and fall from their designated branches.

The transition from the summer heat into the chilly fall and winter is my favorite time of year. In addition to the gorgeous gray skies and vibrant colored leaves that spread across the ground, the colder months also bring with them the excitement for the holidays.

Like myself, many people enjoy the snow-covered lawns, Christmas lights, Thanksgiving dinners, and pumpkin-carving events. It is ultimately a time of festivities that people look forward to experiencing yearly.

However behind what looks like a time of yearly fun and euphoria is a dark reality that many people of all ages, races, and genders face. Yet, speaking from my own experiences, I’ve noticed that as the temperature begins to drop, so do my energy levels, enthusiasm, and ambition.

I never truly understood why this wave of emotional recession would crash into me during the most exciting time of the year. Ultimately, my serotonin levels were dropping along with the temperature.

Recently, I have been discovering that I am not the only one who deals with what most people refer to as “Seasonal Depression.” In my case, this wave of yearly recurring sadness and exhaustion is minor and temporary compared to the people who experience seasonal depression in a more chronic and long-lasting manner.

Even though my seasonal gloominess isn’t as severe as others, it remains essential that I stay extremely intentional about combating these mood shifts. By being intuitive and proactive, I have learned to take back control of my emotional well-being during these recurrent waves of sadness.

I’ve realized in order to properly combat my seasonal depression, it is first essential to recognize its signs and symptoms. Personally, as the temperature begins to drop, and the sun starts to hide, I struggle with feeling lethargic and fatigued throughout the day. Without that consistent ray of sunshine, vitamin D, and warm air, the desire to stay in bed and sleep throughout the day becomes stronger.

With that lack of energy and motivation comes a sense of guilt and despair. Ultimately, these feelings work together to create a gloomy outlook on life. In addition, the fall and winter seasons can be one of the most chaotic and stressful periods for students.

As a college student myself, I can say that during this time, it can be difficult to keep up with both my mental health and school work, especially when I am dealing with concentration difficulties, sleep deprivation, and sometimes social withdrawals.

Nevertheless, knowing that many people deal with these emotional whiplashes throughout the colder seasons makes me more eager to share the steps I take to counter it.

Prioritize Your Sleep

During this period, I must be intentional about getting sleep and rest throughout the night. The more energy I have throughout the day plays a crucial role in my ability to feel motivated and ambitious, allowing me to accomplish more goals, be more social, and ultimately feel better about myself.

By not allowing myself to rot in bed all day, I stimulate my brain’s reward system and give myself that serotonin boost I need to keep pushing through the week.

Vitamin D and Exercise

I found that incorporating more vitamin D into my diet during this time has increased my energy levels, as well as staying active throughout the week through exercising or even a simple walk throughout my campus. My body does not get as much vitamin D now that the sun is gone as it did throughout the summer, which is why multivitamin supplements have become my best friend.

While exercising and staying active gives me those chemical boosts needed to combat my stress and anxiety levels. Little efforts such as this have made an extreme difference in how I managed through the days.

Being More Organized

One of the most important things that I do to reduce my stress and anxiety levels and stay on top of my goals and aspirations is planning ahead of time. Investing in a good calendar and reviewing my goals for the week before it starts has allowed me to feel more in control and prepared.

I used to struggle with preparation and procrastination, which made room for a lot of anxiety and failure. Being more organized has given me a sense of accomplishment and security, which are the key things that keep me motivated and happy throughout my journey.

Ultimately, it is the little things that keep me from falling off the deep end when it comes to seasonal depression. It can be hard to manage your emotions throughout these chilly and hectic seasons.

However, it is essential to remember that these are the times when we should be enjoying the festivities and working towards our goals. By being more intentional with my life, I have been able to dodge that recurring sadness and enjoy my favorite seasons.